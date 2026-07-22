Monsoon Gains Momentum: Delhi on Yellow Alert, Mumbai on Orange Alert; Heavy Rain Soaks Several States

The India Metereorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said in a statement that active monsoon conditions are likely during next 3-4 days in central and adjoining north peninsular India, east and northeast India. This comes as the IMD issued red alert for a few districts in Gujarat- Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, Dangs, Navsari, Surat and Valsad. For Delhi, the IMD statement said, "Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 21st-23rd July."