IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai and Suburbs Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

In the Western Suburbs, Khar witnessed the highest localised rainfall at 150.6 mm, while Bandra received 146 mm and Santacruz recorded 125 mm. The neighborhood of Juhu registered 120.8 mm. In the Eastern Suburbs, Ghatkopar logged 143 mm, followed by Mankhurd with 134.2 mm and Chembur with 127.6 mm. In the Island City, Prabhadevi and Matunga recorded 141.8 mm and 135.2 mm, respectively, alongside Dongri at 120.8 mm, Wadala at 118.28 mm, and Lower Parel at 118 mm.