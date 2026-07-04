IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai and Suburbs Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad on July 4, 2026, warning of intense rain spells and gusty winds up to 60 kmph.
Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 109.6 mm and 90.2 mm of rainfall respectively during the 24 hours ending at 8 am.
Road traffic and suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway lines continued to operate normally with no active waterlogging complaints.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on July 4, 2026. The weather bureau forecast intense rain spells across isolated locations over the next three hours. Occasional gusty winds of 50-60 kmph will hit the region.
The city and its suburbs will likely experience heavy to very heavy showers today, with extremely heavy downpours expected at isolated spots, the IMD stated. Authorities urged residents to take immediate precautions.
Rainfall Statistics and Records
The IMD stated that Santacruz Observatory registered 109.6 mm of rain during the 24 hours ending at 8 am. Colaba logged 90.2 mm in the same period. Cumulative seasonal rainfall reached 928.9 mm in Santacruz by July 3. This volume accounts for 40.06 per cent of its annual average. Colaba recorded 870.9 mm, representing 41.57 per cent of its yearly quota.
The current season marks a notable increase over the corresponding period in 2025. Automatic weather stations operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) captured 24-hour rainfall averages of 98.80 mm in the Island City. Eastern suburbs received 98.39 mm. Western suburbs recorded 93.73 mm.
In the Western Suburbs, Khar witnessed the highest localised rainfall at 150.6 mm, while Bandra received 146 mm and Santacruz recorded 125 mm. The neighborhood of Juhu registered 120.8 mm. In the Eastern Suburbs, Ghatkopar logged 143 mm, followed by Mankhurd with 134.2 mm and Chembur with 127.6 mm. In the Island City, Prabhadevi and Matunga recorded 141.8 mm and 135.2 mm, respectively, alongside Dongri at 120.8 mm, Wadala at 118.28 mm, and Lower Parel at 118 mm.
Tide Timings and Transit
Mumbai will face a high tide of 4.26 metres at 2.50 pm on Saturday, July 4. A low tide of 1.66 metres will follow at 8.56 pm. The sea will rise again on Sunday. Forecasts predict high tides at 2.52 am measuring 3.60 metres and at 3.22 pm reaching 4.19 metres.
Transit systems remain functional. Road traffic operated normally as of 9 am. Suburban train services on the Central and Western Railway lines ran without disruption. The civic body stated that there were no active waterlogging complaints across the city or suburbs as of Saturday morning.
Incidents and Lake Levels
Heavy rain and gusty weather led to several minor incidents. The BMC logged 91 complaints of tree and branch falls. The Western Suburbs reported 50 cases, the Eastern Suburbs had 21 and the Island City saw 20. Clearing operations are currently underway.
The city also recorded 30 short circuit incidents. These occurred across the Island City (20), Eastern Suburbs (7) and Western Suburbs (3). The BMC informed relevant electrical authorities and deployed emergency teams to address the situations.
The heavy weather also triggered 19 reports of partial house or wall collapses across Mumbai, including six in the Island City, 10 in the Eastern Suburbs and three in the Western Suburbs. Civic officials immediately dispatched emergency assistance to all affected locations.
Mumbai relies on seven lakes for water—Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi. The total useful water stock stood at 136,137 million litres as of the morning of July 4, 2026. This volume is higher than the 124,343 million litres available on the same date in 2024. However, it remains significantly lower than the 734,562 million litres logged during the corresponding period in 2025