Northeast Floods: 16,000 Affected In Assam, Rail Services Hit As IMD Issues Red Alert For Arunachal

Over 16,000 people have been affected in Assam's Dhemaji district, where floods have disrupted railway services.
Heavy rain has triggered floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and north Bengal, with rescue operations continuing.
The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Arunachal Pradesh and warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the Northeast.
Heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of Northeast India, triggering floods, landslides and transport disruptions across several states. In Assam, nearly 16,000 people have been affected in Dhemaji district and railway services remain suspended after a bridge was damaged by massive riverbank erosion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.
The latest developments come as flood-hit states across the Northeast remain on alert following heavy rainfall over the past two weeks. Rescue agencies are working to restore damaged infrastructure and assist affected residents, while the IMD has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of the region, raising the risk of further flooding, landslides and disruption to transport and essential services. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, district administrations and other agencies remain deployed in vulnerable areas.
Assam Floods Disrupt Rail Connectivity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation in Dhemaji district and assured all possible support from the Centre, according to PTI. Earlier, Shah had also spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim, assuring them of the Union government's full support as the states dealt with floods and landslides.
In a social media post, Sarma said he briefed Shah on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.
"He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," he said.
"I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji," he added.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages under four revenue circles in Dhemaji have been affected by flooding, with relief and rescue operations continuing.
Earlier on Sunday, Sarma had said he was closely monitoring the situation.
"We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people, and in this difficult time, we firmly stand with them," he had said.
The Chief Minister also directed Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta to remain stationed in Dhemaji to supervise relief work, Indian Express reported.
According to PTI, all train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended indefinitely after a railway bridge was damaged when swollen river waters washed away a large section of the riverbank. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said one of the bridge's piers became unstable because of the erosion. No train was damaged and no injuries were reported as train movement had already been suspended because of the flood situation.
In a statement carried by PTI, the NFR said: "This bridge, constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to washing away of a large portion of the river bank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable."
Buses have been arranged between Murkongselek and Silapathar, while help desks have been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek stations.
Arunachal, Sikkim And North Bengal Face Heavy Rain
In Arunachal Pradesh, three people have died in flash floods in Keyi Panyor district, while search and rescue operations continue. Earlier this month, search operations were launched for four people reported missing after flash floods struck Keyi Panyor district, according to Indian Express. PTI on Monday reported that three people have died in the rain-triggered flash floods, while search and rescue operations remain underway.
Earlier this month, heavy rainfall had already disrupted road connectivity across the state. According to Indian Express, 14 stranded tourists were airlifted from Ziro to Naharlagun, while another 11 tourists and one patient were evacuated from Daporijo. The Indian Air Force and the State Civil Aviation Department carried out five helicopter sorties, and authorities cleared key road blockages, including the stretch near Possa Bridge.
The IMD has forecast more than 200 mm of rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours and issued a red alert for several districts, advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant.
Heavy rain has also affected Sikkim, where a Bailey bridge over Phee Khola on the Phidang-Sankalang road in Dzongu was washed away, disrupting road connectivity. Continuous rainfall has also caused damage in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee, although no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
In neighbouring north Bengal, the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall till Monday, cautioning about possible landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and inundation in low-lying areas. River levels in the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Dayna, Leesh and Gheesh have risen, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.
More Rain Forecast
The IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into parts of northern India over the coming days. However, it has also warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue across parts of the Northeast, with authorities remaining on alert for possible flooding, landslides and further disruption to transport and essential services as rescue and relief operations continue across the affected states.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)