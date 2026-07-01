Spain 0-0 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In Pics: Dominant La Roja Keep Messi Quiet - See The Best Photos
Spain vs Argentina Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the pinnacle of tactical perfection, Spain’s "La Roja" must withstand the ultimate assault from Argentina’s battle-hardened "La Albiceleste" at the New York New Jersey Stadium, to secure their first world crown since 2010. Luis de la Fuente’s side look to cement their legacy through the measured brilliance of midfield maestro Rodri and the explosive creativity of teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal. However, Lionel Scaloni’s resilient Argentines, fueled by the enduring sorcery of captain Lionel Messi, face a historic opportunity to clinch back-to-back world titles. It is a grand collision of footballing cultures—European tactical control against South American passion—as the world watches to see if Messi can pen the final chapter of his legendary journey or if Spain’s discipline can finally reach the summit. See the best photos from the ESP vs ARG football match here:
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