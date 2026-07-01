Spain 0-0 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In Pics: Dominant La Roja Keep Messi Quiet - See The Best Photos

Spain vs Argentina Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the pinnacle of tactical perfection, Spain’s "La Roja" must withstand the ultimate assault from Argentina’s battle-hardened "La Albiceleste" at the New York New Jersey Stadium, to secure their first world crown since 2010. Luis de la Fuente’s side look to cement their legacy through the measured brilliance of midfield maestro Rodri and the explosive creativity of teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal. However, Lionel Scaloni’s resilient Argentines, fueled by the enduring sorcery of captain Lionel Messi, face a historic opportunity to clinch back-to-back world titles. It is a grand collision of footballing cultures—European tactical control against South American passion—as the world watches to see if Messi can pen the final chapter of his legendary journey or if Spain’s discipline can finally reach the summit. See the best photos from the ESP vs ARG football match here:

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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal runs with the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Fans AP photo
Spain fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026 (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Fans AP photo
Fans arrive for the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Fans AP photo
Argentina fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026 (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Fans AP photo
Spain fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026 (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Fans AP photo
Argentina fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Time Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Nicolas Otamendi AP photo
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi arrives for the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Lionel Messi AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives for the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Lionel Messi AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi stretches with teammate Rodrigo De Paul, right, during warmup before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final Lionel Messi AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to the stands during warmup before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Former Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta hold up the FIFA trophy before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
President Donald J. Trump stands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina and Spain take the field prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final National Anthems AP photo
Argentina and Spain stand for the national anthems before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina players line up during the national anthem before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina players pose before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain players huddle before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) looks on before the start of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel (4) and Spain's Alex Baena (15) react after a fall during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) kicks the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain's Rodri, left, vies for the ball with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister, right, tries to tackle Spain's Dani Olmo during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) makes a save during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) and Spain's Fabian Ruiz (8) go for a header during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Nico Gonzalez (15) challenges for the ball with Spain's Pedro Porro (12) during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico, right, fights for the ball with Spain's Lamine Yamal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Nico Gonzalez (15) jumps for the ball with Spain's Pedro Porro (12) during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez speaks to Referee Slavko Vincic, of Slovenia, during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) sits on the ground during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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