10 Moments From FIFA World Cup 2026 That Grabbed Attention Worldwide

FIFA World Cup 2026 came to its conclusion as ESP beat ARG to lift the trophy
The tournament had many moments including Norway's viking celebration
The matches had its fair share of drama too
The most remarkable World Cup concluded with a final that will be etched in memory.
For the second time in history, Spain has claimed the title of world champion. The current European champions triumphed over the defending world champions Argentina, as Ferran Torres netted a goal in the 106th minute of the final, securing victory against Lionel Messi-led side.
This tournament had a mixture of everything — intense drama, last-minute winners, stunning goals, legendary performances, and unforgettable moments.
Below are the 10 most outstanding moments from the greatest World Cup ever held.
1) Mexico's Newest Prodigy - Gilberto Mora
Mexico surely made their fans proud with their performances despite going down valiantly in the 2-3 defeat against England in the Round of 16. The El Tri impressed many critics and fans but one name that stood out was the youngster Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old participated for only 24 minutes in Mexico's initial two matches but was a starter in the last three, showcasing an impressive performance in El Tri's victory against Ecuador during the round of 32. The 17-year-old dominated the midfield and proved to be a significant asset for the national team. The midfielder is currently under contract for Tijuana in Liga MX, but he has attracted interest from several leading clubs in Europe. It is clear that Mora is set to play a significant role for El Tri in the coming years.
2) Keyne Yamal Takes Spotlight
With footballers grabbing the headlines on the pitch, it was Lamine Yamal's younger sibling taking the spotlight off him as the 3-year-old became an overnight viral sensation. Keyne Yamal emerged as a prominent personality on social media throughout Spain's World Cup journey, thanks to his impressive reactions in the stands and his interactions with his older brother's teammates on the field.
3) The Vikings' Rowing Celebration Goes Viral
The Norway national team popularized a unique post-victory celebration during the World Cup, performing a synchronized rowing motion on the pitch after their wins. The celebration was mimicked by fans and other national teams, as Spanish fans performed the Viking row after beating France in the semi-final. It was most famously led by Erling Haaland and the Norweigan national team after the win against Brazil.
4) Vozinha's Moment Of Truth
Cape Verde stunned many at the World Cup with their performances but one player stood out was their veteran goalie, Vozinha. Cape Verde shut out now-champions Spain in the group match which saw the goalie pull out saves after saves. Such was Vozinha's popularity that America welcomed him with open arms and has also attracted interest from top clubs.
5) Wissa Makes History For DR Congo
The African country encountered a formidable challenge in its opening match of the 2026 tournament against Portugal, yet it managed to perform admirably. Striker Yoane Wissa created a significant highlight by scoring a goal just prior to halftime, leveling the score at 1-1 after Portugal had taken the lead within the first 10 minutes. Ultimately, DR Congo secured a place in the knockouts by defeating Uzbekistan in its last group match, before being eliminated by England in the round of 32.
6) Belgium's Heroic Comeback Against Senegal
When all seemed down and out for Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium in their round of 32 match against Senegal, the Red Devils turned the script around with a famous win. Senegal were in control against Belgium when Ismaila Sarr found the net in the 51st minute, extending the lead to 2-0. However, things turned around for the Red Devils when Romelu Lukaku scored a goal in the 86th minute. Subsequently, in a surprising turn of events, midfielder Youri Tielemans elevated himself above the defenders and headed in the equalizing goal in the 89th minute. Finally, during the fifth minute of stoppage time in extra time, Tielemans took responsibility and successfully converted a penalty, securing the winning goal.
7) Julian Quinones Becomes First Goalscorer At FIFA World Cup 2026
The opening match of the World Cup served as a grand celebration for Mexico. It included an opening ceremony and enthusiastic fans cheering for their team. Mexico quickly acknowledged their support when Julian Quinones seized a turnover from South Africa and took a shot that successfully nutmegged goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
8) Cristiano Ronaldo's Final World Cup Match
Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to take his Portugal side past the knockout stages as they exited the tournament with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain. However, prior to this exit, Ronaldo achieved a significant milestone by scoring his inaugural goal in a World Cup knockout round match — this occurred against Croatia in the round of 32. He departed the tournament as Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer.
9) Paraguay Stuns Germans
Paraguay achieved one of the most remarkable upsets in World Cup history by becoming the lowest-ranked team, as per FIFA rankings, to win a knockout round match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating Germany in a penalty shootout.
10) Brazil Ousted After Bright Start
Carlo Ancelotti went into the World Cup with a lot of hopes pinned on him by the Brazilian fans. The decorated manager has won many trophies in his illustrious career but the Italian could not deliver at the marquee tournament as his Brazil team were knocked out by Norway in the Round of 16 match thanks to Haaland brace.