10 Moments From FIFA World Cup 2026 That Grabbed Attention Worldwide

Mexico surely made their fans proud with their performances despite going down valiantly in the 2-3 defeat against England in the Round of 16. The El Tri impressed many critics and fans but one name that stood out was the youngster Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old participated for only 24 minutes in Mexico's initial two matches but was a starter in the last three, showcasing an impressive performance in El Tri's victory against Ecuador during the round of 32. The 17-year-old dominated the midfield and proved to be a significant asset for the national team. The midfielder is currently under contract for Tijuana in Liga MX, but he has attracted interest from several leading clubs in Europe. It is clear that Mora is set to play a significant role for El Tri in the coming years.