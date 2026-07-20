FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Team: Who Are The Stars Making It To The Edition's Best XI?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been grazed by stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham. How many of them made it to the World Cup's dream team? Check below

FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Team Players Best XI
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 dream team unites the tournament's greatest individual award winners and standout performers

  • Unai Simón, Rodri, and Kylian Mbappé spearhead the FIFA World Cup 2026 dream team after earning individual honors

  • Check the FIFA World Cup 2026 dream team below

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marked a monumental chapter in football history as the tournament expanded to a historic 48 teams. Co-hosted across the vibrant landscapes of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, this global extravaganza delivered a month of unprecedented drama, unforgettable upsets, and tactical evolution across 16 host cities.

From the group stages all the way to the breathtaking final at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the expanded format brought new footballing nations to the world stage while testing the depth and endurance of traditional powerhouses. Culminating in Spain's triumphant crown over Argentina, the tournament solidified the legacies of modern icons and introduced a new generation of superstars.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America showcased a new pantheon of brilliance, as standout performers like Golden Ball winner Rodri, record-breaking Golden Boot recipient Kylian Mbappé, magical playmaker Lionel Messi, Golden Glove winner Unai Simón, and Young Player Award recipient Pau Cubarsí captured the global imagination alongside elite stars like Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

Amid such stellar performances across the globe, we search for the ultimate dream team of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This select XI brings together the finest talents who defined the tournament's most unforgettable moments:

FIFA World Cup 2026: Dream Team

Unai Simón: Secured the tournament's Golden Glove by recording an astonishing seven clean sheets across eight matches. He earns his spot for anchoring Spain's historic defense with unflappable composure

Related Content
Spain's Rodri (16) kisses the winners' trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens - Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
In Lionel Messi, left, and Kylian Mbappe, in a match for PSG at the UEFA Champions League - AP

Achraf Hakimi: Provided relentless defensive cover and explosive attacking thrust down the right wing for Morocco. He is included for his elite consistency and ability to transform defense into swift counter-attacks.

Pau Cubarsi: Claimed the FIFA Best Young Player Award after orchestrating Spain's backline with remarkable maturity. He makes the team for conceding only one goal the entire tournament through his peerless reading of the game.

Dayot Upamecano: Dominated physical duels and aerial battles to anchor France's deep run into the latter stages. He earns his place for his formidable strength, athleticism, and crucial defensive interventions.

Marc Cucurella: Shut down opposition wingers with relentless energy, tenacity, and tactical discipline on the left side. He is selected for being an indispensable engine in Spain's championship-winning tactical setup.

Rodri: Masterminded Spain's midfield metronome to perfection, earning the prestigious Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. He anchors this team for his unmatched tempo-setting and control under pressure

Enzo Fernandez: Dictated Argentina's midfield rhythm with fierce competitive drive and exceptional passing range. He secures his spot for his engine and tireless box-to-box presence throughout their run to the final.

Jude Bellingham: Carried a heavy creative burden for England with clutch goalscoring and commanding displays. He makes the dream team for his exceptional technical quality and knack for delivering in high-stakes moments.

Lionel Messi: Guided Argentina to the final with magical creativity, finishing with eight goals and four assists. He earns his place for continuing to defy age with peerless vision and leadership.

Erling Haaland: Terrorized opposing defenses with terrifying speed, power, and ruthless finishing on the global stage. He is included for his sheer gravity as an unstoppable focal point in attack.

Kylian Mbappe: Captured back-to-back Golden Boots by firing in an astounding 10 goals and 4 assists. He secures his spot for tearing apart defensive lines with unmatched explosive acceleration.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Best XI

Unai Simón, Achraf Hakimi, Pau Cubarsi, Dayot Upamecano, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe

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