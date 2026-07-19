Delhi Police Declare CJP's July 20 'Sansad Chalo' March Illegal After Removing Sonam Wangchuk

Delhi Police declared the Cockroach Janata Party's scheduled July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march illegal, warning of detentions if protesters march toward Parliament.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by police early Saturday following a 21-day hunger strike over NEET-UG irregularities.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma stated that Wangchuk was moved in accordance with Delhi High Court orders and expert medical advice.
The Delhi Police have declared the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) scheduled July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament illegal. Police officers stated the ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar was an illegal protest for which no fresh permission had been sought. They warned of detentions if a large gathering pushed toward Parliament, adding that they would stop the march to prevent traffic congestion and public safety risks in the high-security zone.
The standoff follows a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk led the demonstration over irregularities in national examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.
Police officers forcibly removed Wangchuk early Saturday and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital. The operation triggered a commotion in which supporters were lathi-charged and CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke was briefly detained.
Disputed Permission and Legality
Police and the CJP hold conflicting positions regarding the Jantar Mantar protest. Police stated the political party only signed undertakings for a single-day demonstration and extended it without proper clearance.
An anonymous senior police officer said the CJP lacks official authorisation for the upcoming rally. "CJP spokesperson Abhijeet Dipke has never informed us or applied for a permission for the Sansad Chalo march. It’s a completely illegal protest because they only had permission for one day. We even made them sign undertakings. Now, they have extended it without any permission. Also, for the march, we only approached them but they have not even applied for a permission," the officer said.
CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur disputed the account. "We had intimated them about the march way back. They know very well about the march and our plans. In any case, they won’t allow us," Gaur said, adding that the notification was made in person and not in writing.
Midnight Crackdown and Removal
New Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar held multiple meetings with senior officers on the protest, following which they formulated the plan to shift Wangchuk to the hospital. One police officer said two such meetings were held on Friday about the protest. They discussed routines of the different spokespersons who sit on stage with Dipke. Around midnight, SHOs from New Delhi district were called by the DCP in the name of a security drill. On Saturday, around 2 am to 3 am, district staff appeared and found they were tasked to remove Wangchuk. Senior officers formed teams and directed them to remove Wangchuk and rush him to an ambulance in seconds.
A senior police officer denied the CJP's claims of physical violence and power cuts during the raid. "We didn’t attack them or hit them. We didn’t even cut off electricity. All their allegations are false. We only picked up Sonam because of doctor’s advice who told us he is suffering from severe dehydration… The police teams acted in a professional manner and took him to Safdarjung Hospital. We are still monitoring his health. The other students, who also fell sick, we have helped them," the officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, in a statement, said officers moved Wangchuk on the orders of the Delhi High Court and on expert medical advice. Sharma asked protesters at Jantar Mantar "to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest".
Medical Status and Security
As of July 19, 2026, activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike while hospitalised, refusing all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration therapy and medications. Safdarjung Hospital bulletins stated he remains conscious and haemodynamically stable with normal pulse and blood pressure, but shows clinical signs of dehydration, generalised weakness and metabolic abnormalities, including compensated acidosis and decreased serum potassium.
Treating doctors and independent experts from AIIMS have urged immediate medical intervention, but Wangchuk and his family have declined treatment and requested his discharge.
Police have deployed over 100 personnel, along with Rapid Action Force units, on both sides of the Jantar Mantar site and inside the protest area. Police officers said 200 personnel would be posted on Saturday and Sunday, additional units and paramilitary forces would be called in for Monday's march, and extra police vans have been placed around the site. Police stated the crowd at Jantar Mantar swelled from around 500 to 800 through the day.