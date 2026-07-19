Delhi Police Declare CJP's July 20 'Sansad Chalo' March Illegal After Removing Sonam Wangchuk

Midnight Crackdown and Removal

New Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar held multiple meetings with senior officers on the protest, following which they formulated the plan to shift Wangchuk to the hospital. One police officer said two such meetings were held on Friday about the protest. They discussed routines of the different spokespersons who sit on stage with Dipke. Around midnight, SHOs from New Delhi district were called by the DCP in the name of a security drill. On Saturday, around 2 am to 3 am, district staff appeared and found they were tasked to remove Wangchuk. Senior officers formed teams and directed them to remove Wangchuk and rush him to an ambulance in seconds.