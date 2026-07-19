MP Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Draft Bill

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the cabinet meeting in Bhopal that cleared the Uniform Civil Code draft bill on Sunday.
The proposed legislation will be introduced in the Madhya Pradesh assembly during the five-day monsoon session starting on Monday.
A high-level committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai drafted the bill, recommending the exclusion of Scheduled Tribes.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code draft bill on Sunday, July 19, 2026, preparing for its formal introduction in the state assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting in Bhopal that cleared the legislation, PTI reported.
"The draft bill was prepared by taking suggestions from all sections of society," Yadav said to PTI, adding it was supported by the majority of society members and would apply to all sections except tribal communities.
The assembly will convene for a five-day monsoon session beginning on Monday, July 20, 2026. Under the proposed uniform law, the legal marriageable age is set at 21 for men and 18 for women. The state will also make marriage registration mandatory.
High-Level Panel Recommendations
The legislation was drafted by a high-level committee headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The committee submitted its three-volume draft report on July 13, 2026, recommending that Scheduled Tribes be excluded from the bill's purview.
The government tasked the panel with studying prevailing systems related to specific personal and family matters. These domains included marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and live-in relationships.
The drafting committee featured several administrative and legal experts. Members included retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, advocate Anoop Nair, academician Gopal Sharma, social activist Budhpal Singh and Shobha Paithankar, while Ajay Katesaria served as the Member Secretary.
Opposition and Tribal Backlash
Following the recommendation to exclude Adivasis, tribal groups issued warnings. Organizations like Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), led by Lokesh Mujalda and MLA Hiralal Alawa, warned of protests if they were included. They demanded the protection of traditional rights guaranteed under the Fifth Schedule and the PESA Act.
The Congress Legislature Party will also corner the government during the upcoming monsoon session regarding tribal rights, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar announced. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari accused the BJP-led government of using the code to divert public attention from rising unemployment.