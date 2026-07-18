Ken-Betwa Link Project Explained: Why Are Tribal Families Protesting In Madhya Pradesh?

Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal said, “The Ken Betwa river linking project is underway. Our assessment stated that some villages will be impacted by rising water levels, so we undertook a demolition exercise on the homes of villagers who have already accepted the compensation and wanted to move out. We demolished a home with the help of police and forest guards. Some villagers conspired to pelt stones at police. Police are identifying the accused based on the videos and filing an FIR against them.”