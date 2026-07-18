Contaminated Well Water Sickens Over 80 Villagers In Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, 21 Hospitalised

Over 80 villagers in Ratlam fell ill after consuming contaminated well water, with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.
21 people were hospitalised but have since been discharged and are stable.
The well has been sealed, water samples sent for testing, and alternative safe drinking water arrangements made for the affected village.
More than 80 villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a local well, triggering a major health scare in the area.
According to district health officials, residents of a village began complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and dizziness after drinking water from a community well. At least 21 people were hospitalised with severe symptoms, while others received treatment at local health centres.
Health teams rushed to the village and collected water samples for testing. Preliminary investigations suggest the well was contaminated, possibly due to sewage seepage or chemical runoff from nearby agricultural fields. Officials have ordered the well to be sealed and alternative drinking water arrangements to be made for the villagers.
All 21 hospitalised patients were discharged after receiving treatment and are reported to be stable. No fatalities have been reported so far.
The district administration has launched a detailed probe into the incident. A team from the Public Health Engineering Department has been tasked with inspecting all water sources in the area and ensuring regular chlorination and testing.
Local residents expressed anger over the negligence that led to the contamination. “We have been complaining about the poor condition of the well for months, but no action was taken,” said a villager.
Madhya Pradesh has witnessed several water-borne disease outbreaks in rural areas in recent years, often linked to contaminated sources during the monsoon season. Health experts have warned that rising temperatures and erratic rainfall patterns are increasing the risk of such incidents.
The administration has assured strict action against those responsible for the contamination and has appealed to villagers to use only boiled or treated water until further notice.