Delhi To Add 2,800 New Electric Buses To Public Transport Fleet

Delhi to add 2,800 new electric buses (1,400 of 12-metre and 1,400 of 9-metre) under PM e-Drive Scheme.
Improved last-mile connectivity on narrow roads and rural areas, along with major push for clean mobility.
Buses to start operating from April 2027; government aims to expand total fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29.
The Delhi Government has approved the induction of 2,800 new air-conditioned low-floor electric buses into the city’s public transport fleet as part of Phase-I of the PM e-Drive Scheme.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the move as a significant step towards reducing air pollution and strengthening Delhi’s public transport system in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean and green India. The government aims to expand the city’s public bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028-29.
The new fleet will include 1,400 buses of 12-metre length and 1,400 buses of 9-metre length. The shorter 9-metre buses are expected to greatly improve last-mile connectivity, especially on narrow roads and in rural areas of Delhi.
The decision was taken at a recent Delhi Cabinet meeting. The buses will be procured through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) via a nationwide competitive bidding process. They will operate under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model for a period of 12 years by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
Under the PM e-Drive Scheme, the central government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹35 lakh per 12-metre bus and ₹25 lakh per 9-metre bus. The Delhi Government had earlier submitted its requirement for these buses, which was later revised based on operational experience with existing electric buses.
CM Rekha Gupta said the new buses are expected to start plying on Delhi roads from April 2027, with the full fleet integrated by August 2028. To ensure efficient operations, bus routes will be rationalised in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The deployment will also be supported by a Bus Management System (BMS) and Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs).
The Chief Minister emphasised that the induction of 2,800 zero-emission electric buses will significantly contribute to improving Delhi’s air quality while providing modern, comfortable, and sustainable public transport to citizens.