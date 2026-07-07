Amit Shah, Delhi CM Flag Off 300 E-Buses to Boost City's Public Transport

The duo also laid the foundation stone for a multi-level bus depot at an event organised in south Delhi's RK Puram.
"Today, 300 buses have been flagged off, and the foundation stone has been laid for a multi-level bus depot to strengthen the city's public transportation and clean mobility," Shah said.
With the addition of these buses, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)'s fleet has grown to nearly 6,600 buses, including 4,845 electric buses and 1,755 CNG buses. The Delhi government aims to build a modern fleet of around 14,000 buses by 2028-29.
Chief Minister Gupta said the newly inducted buses are low-floor, air-conditioned vehicles designed to provide passengers with safe, comfortable and accessible travel, including for persons with disabilities.
"Each bus is equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time GPS tracking, a passenger information system and other advanced safety and smart features. With zero tailpipe emissions, these buses will play an important role in improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions and providing citizens with a quieter, more comfortable and environment-friendly travel experience," Gupta said in a statement.
The new fleet comprises 195 nine-metre electric buses under the 'DEVI' buses and 105 state-of-the-art 12-metre electric buses. The expansion is in line with the city government's Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2026, which aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility.
The policy mandates that all new intra-state buses inducted by the DTC and the Transport Department after its notification will be electric. The induction of the new buses is being jointly funded under the Centre's PM E-Drive initiative.
To further strengthen the city infrastructure required for operating electric buses, four electric bus depots at Narela Sector A-1, A-4, Rithala and Kohat Enclave were also e-inaugurated.
"The electric bus depots at Narela Sector A-1 and A-4 provide parking capacity for 250 DEVI electric buses, Kohat Enclave parking capacity is 30 buses and Rithala bus depot has parking capacity for 90 electric buses," the Delhi CM said.
Gupta said that these depots have been developed with modern parking bays, internal roads and world-class operational and maintenance facilities, further strengthening Delhi's electric mobility infrastructure.
A modern four-lane Automated Testing Station at the Nand Nagri DTC Depot was also inaugurated to make road safety more scientific and transparent.
"The facility will carry out fully automated fitness testing of heavy, light and two-wheeler vehicles. It has the capacity to conduct fitness tests for 52,000 heavy and light vehicles and 20,000 two-wheelers every year," Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said.
He added that the facility eliminates human intervention, enhances road safety and is expected to generate Rs 3-4 crore annually as non-fare revenue for DTC.