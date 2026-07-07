Fruit Vendor Injured After Being Shot at in Bihar

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A fruit vendor was injured after being shot at by unidentified persons in Bihar's capital Patna

Fruit Vendor Injured After Being Shot
Fruit Vendor Injured After Being Shot at in Bihar Photo: Representative Image

A fruit vendor was injured after being shot at by unidentified persons in Bihar's capital Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Bazar Samiti in Bahadurpur police station area.

"Rajkumar Prajapati, a fruit seller hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was shot at this morning. Police reached the spot and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound," City Superintendent of Police (East) Shailja told reporters.

The injured person was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he is undergoing treatment, she said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a shot was fired from somewhere near the spot, but the assailants' identity was not yet established, the officer added.

She said efforts were on to identify and arrest all those involved in the incident.

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