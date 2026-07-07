Ahmedabad Blasts: Victims' Kin Want Early Execution of Convicts' Sentences for 'Complete Justice'

Talking to PTI after the HC verdict, Alpeshkumar Shah, who lost his brother, Chirag Shah, in one of the blasts in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area, said, "Terrorists have no humanity, and they should not be allowed to benefit from prolonged trials. We were as relieved by today's Gujarat High Court verdict as we were in 2022 when the special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts." "The police, administration and investigating agencies did an excellent job. However, I feel the trial has taken too long. Justice was expected to be delivered without delay. We are happy with today's verdict and only hope the sentences are carried out swiftly," he said.