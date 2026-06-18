West Bengal Moves Supreme Court Against Early Release Of 1993 Bowbazar Blast Convict

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Outlook News Desk
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State Government Challenges Premature Release of Convict Involved in Deadly Serial Blasts That Killed 29 People

1993 Bowbazar
1993 Bowbazar
Summary of this article

  • West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the premature release of a convict in the 1993 Bowbazar serial blasts case.

  • The March 17, 1993 blasts in central Kolkata killed 29 people and injured over 100, one of the worst terror incidents in the city.

  • Government argues that early release in such a grave case was improper and sets a wrong precedent for terror-related convictions.

The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the early release of a convict involved in the 1993 Bowbazar serial blasts in Kolkata.

The blasts, which occurred on March 17, 1993, were a series of powerful explosions in the busy Bowbazar area that killed 29 people and injured over 100 others. The incident remains one of the deadliest terror attacks in the city’s history.

According to sources, the state has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court against the premature release of one of the key convicts, arguing that the decision was taken without properly considering the gravity of the crime and its impact on society.

The West Bengal government has contended that releasing a convict involved in such a heinous case after serving only a limited portion of the sentence sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the justice system. The state has emphasised the need for stricter scrutiny in cases involving terrorism and mass casualties.

The Bowbazar blasts were allegedly carried out by a module linked to cross-border terror networks. Several accused were arrested and convicted in the case after prolonged trials. The recent order granting premature release to one of the convicts had triggered strong protests from victims’ families and opposition parties in the state.

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Senior state officials said the government is committed to ensuring that justice is served to the victims of the 1993 blasts. “We will strongly oppose any move that compromises the sanctity of the judicial process in such sensitive cases,” a senior law officer said.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter soon. Legal experts believe the apex court’s decision will have significant implications for remission policies in terror-related cases across the country.

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