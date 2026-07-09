Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son, Bandi Bhagirath, in POCSO Case

Telangana High Court granted regular bail to Bandi Bhagirath in a POCSO case.
The bail was granted on a Rs 1 lakh bond with two sureties.
The FIR includes BNS charges for outraging modesty and sexual harassment.
The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted regular bail to Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, news agency ANI reported.
According to ANI, the court allowed bail on the condition that Bhagirath furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties. The order was passed during ongoing proceedings in the POCSO case.
Earlier, on June 20, a special POCSO court in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri had granted Bhagirath interim bail for seven days so he could appear for and attend his final examinations.
Case Against Bandi Bhagirath
The case stems from an FIR registered at Telangana's Petbasheerabad Police Station. It includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.
According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Bhagirath allegedly entered into a relationship with her daughter in June 2025 after making false promises of marriage. The complaint further alleged that between October 2025 and January 2026, he subjected the girl to inappropriate physical acts and pressured her to consume alcohol.
As per the FIR, after the relationship ended on January 7, the girl allegedly attempted self-harm twice later that month.
Bhagirath, however, has described the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he had filed against the girl's family hours before the POCSO case was lodged.
In his complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station, Bhagirath alleged that the girl's parents had tried to extort Rs 5 crore from him by threatening that their daughter would die by suicide if the money was not paid.