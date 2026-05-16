Cyberabad Police Issue LOC Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son In POCSO Case

After recording the statement of the victim, more stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were invoked in the case.



Bageerath had also lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that the girl, who got acquainted with him, had invited him to family functions and group gatherings. Based on Bageerath's complaint, a formal complaint was filed.



In the complaint, Bageerath stated that, believing the girl’s family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain holy places as part of a group of friends.