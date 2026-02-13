Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case

Philip Mampad was detained by police in Kerala under the POCSO Act.
The case involves allegations of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
Investigation is ongoing, with further legal action pending
Authorities in Kerala have detained former police officer and motivational speaker Philip Mampad in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was taken up by police in Nilambur after a complaint alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.
According to police sources, the complaint states that the minor was allegedly taken to a lodge under the pretext of counselling, where the incident is said to have occurred. The complaint was initially filed at a local police station before being transferred to Nilambur police for further investigation due to jurisdictional considerations.
Philip Mampad, who previously served in the state police force, had gained prominence in recent years as a motivational speaker and youth counsellor. He conducted seminars and awareness sessions across Kerala and maintained a notable presence on social media platforms, where he addressed issues related to personal development, discipline, and career guidance.
Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and that further investigation is underway. Statements are being recorded, and digital evidence, if any, is being examined as part of the probe. Authorities have indicated that additional legal steps will follow based on the findings of the investigation.
The case has drawn attention locally due to the accused’s background in law enforcement and his public profile as a youth mentor. Police have stated that the investigation will proceed strictly in accordance with legal procedures.