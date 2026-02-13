Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case

Police in Malappuram district detain former officer-turned-motivational speaker following allegations of sexual assault involving a minor.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
POCSO Case
Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Philip Mampad was detained by police in Kerala under the POCSO Act.

  • The case involves allegations of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

  • Investigation is ongoing, with further legal action pending


Authorities in Kerala have detained former police officer and motivational speaker Philip Mampad in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case was taken up by police in Nilambur after a complaint alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

According to police sources, the complaint states that the minor was allegedly taken to a lodge under the pretext of counselling, where the incident is said to have occurred. The complaint was initially filed at a local police station before being transferred to Nilambur police for further investigation due to jurisdictional considerations.

Philip Mampad, who previously served in the state police force, had gained prominence in recent years as a motivational speaker and youth counsellor. He conducted seminars and awareness sessions across Kerala and maintained a notable presence on social media platforms, where he addressed issues related to personal development, discipline, and career guidance.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and that further investigation is underway. Statements are being recorded, and digital evidence, if any, is being examined as part of the probe. Authorities have indicated that additional legal steps will follow based on the findings of the investigation.

Related Content
Related Content

The case has drawn attention locally due to the accused’s background in law enforcement and his public profile as a youth mentor. Police have stated that the investigation will proceed strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Evans Cleans Up Head, Aussies In Trouble | AUS 34/4 (5)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case

  2. Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

  3. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  5. Allahabad HC to Take Up FIR Petition Against Rahul on March 11

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Revisiting The Gen-Z Uprising That Reshaped the Nation

  3. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  4. Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh Polls As 'Well-Planned Farce'

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling Both; The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League: Jack Welch Adds Third For Kookaburras Against PAK

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action