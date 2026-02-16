SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

According to the top court, it will also take into account whether government departments' or instrumentalities' social welfare programs can be interpreted as industrial activity under the Industrial Disputes Act.



In 2017, a seven-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice T S Thakur stated that, given the "serious and wide-ranging implications" of the matter, it believed the appeals should be heard by a bench of nine judges.



A five-judge panel of the Supreme Court had referred the case to a bigger bench in May 2005 to define the meaning of the word "industry" as it appears in section 2(j) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.