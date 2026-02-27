Kerala High Court Lifts Stay On Release Of The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala High Court division bench has set aside the single judge's stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Kerala Story 2 row
The Kerala Story 2 screening ordered by Kerala High Court
  • The Kerala High Court division bench has set aside the single judge's interim stay on the release of The Kerala Story 2.

  • The Division Bench passed the order in the writ appeals by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah against single judge order.

  • On February 26, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas stayed the release of the movie for 15 days.

The Kerala High Court division bench on Friday (February 27) lifted the single judge's 15-day interim order, which had stayed the release of
The Kerala Story 2.

A Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan lifted the stay imposed by single-judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The Court passed the order in the writ appeals by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah against single judge order staying the release of the movie for two weeks.

Kerala High Court lifts stay on Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 was scheduled for theatrical release today. But on February 26, Justice Thomas stayed the release of the movie for 15 days. The order was passed on petitions challenging the CBFC certification granted to the movie. The court observed that there was a prime facie absence of application of mind by the CBFC while granting certification. It directed the board to consider the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within a period of two weeks.

The Division Bench heard a special plea filed by producers at 7.30 pm the same day and reserved its verdict in the matter for today, reported Live Law.

The detail order is awaited.

The court lifting the stay on the movie has paved the way for its release. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Senior Advocates Elvin Peter and Neeraj Kishan Kaul appeared on behalf of the producer of the film. Advocates Maitreyi Hegde and Sreerag Shylan were on behalf of the petitioners.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 is written by Amarnath Jha and Shah. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

