Kerala High Court Lifts Stay On Release Of The Kerala Story 2

Kerala High Court lifts stay on Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 was scheduled for theatrical release today. But on February 26, Justice Thomas stayed the release of the movie for 15 days. The order was passed on petitions challenging the CBFC certification granted to the movie. The court observed that there was a prime facie absence of application of mind by the CBFC while granting certification. It directed the board to consider the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within a period of two weeks.