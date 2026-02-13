Supreme Court Calls For Structural Reforms In State Cricket Associations To Protect Sport’s Interests

The Supreme Court said state cricket associations must reform district bodies to ensure professionalism and transparency, including in player selection and contracts

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
SC Calls For Structural Reforms In State Cricket Associations
Representative Image Photo: X | Matt Watts
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court asked state cricket associations to reform district bodies to ensure professionalism and transparency

  • It said reforms must include transparent player selection and proper contract execution

  • The remarks came during a hearing on a plea by the Tiruchirappalli District Cricket Association over voting and membership rights

The Supreme Court said on Friday that the state cricket associations need to initiate reforms to ensure that the district associations operate as professional, transparent and in the best interests of the sport.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said such reforms may include transparency in the selection of players and also, the execution of contracts.

"We must clarify that it is open, rather necessary, for the state associations to initiate reforms to ensure that the district associations operate as professional, transparent and in the best interests of the sport.

"In fact, the district associations must volunteer to adopt reformative measures, such as good governance, refined management, transparency and the exclusion of conflicts of interest," the bench said.

The observations came while the bench was hearing a plea filed by the Tiruchirappalli District Cricket Association, challenging a Madras High Court order regarding voting and membership rights.

"Since the issues concerning membership and the composition of the appellant association are pending before the high court and the statutory authority, we are of the opinion that such questions should be resolved as expeditiously as possible," the bench said.

Related Content
Related Content

The top court said recognising the importance of sports to the national life, it had observed that "national, international, regional or even mohalla sports in India serve as the karmabhumi where cohesion and collective purpose take a tangible form".

The court said sports bring together individuals from diverse social, linguistic and cultural backgrounds under a common pursuit, embodying the constitutional value of fraternity.

"Here, individual and collective aspirations find a way to coalesce. On the field, teamwork compels individuals to set aside personal distinctions and work together, cultivating habits of cooperation, solidarity and mutual respect," the bench said.

It said accessibility of sports is important, for when opportunities to participate are open to all -- irrespective of race, caste, religion, sex or economic status -- the unifying power of sports is amplified.

"This inclusiveness ensures that sports become not a privilege of the few but a medium through which fraternity is strengthened across the society. In this way, sports operationalise what the framers envisioned: an intangible yet indispensable force that holds us together through shared effort and common purpose," the bench said.

The court said it is high time it is recognised that sporting "facilities and opportunities" are "material resources of the community", and their organisers are "the institutions of the national life".

"As 'places of public resort', sporting institutions and bodies must remain accessible, not just for pursuing sports, but also for their administration. It should be the deeper 'sadhana (endeavour)' of the State and it is also our constitutional duty to ensure that sporting facilities and opportunities flourish with institutional efficiency, integrity, professionalism and expertise.

"It is also necessary to ensure that sporting facilities and opportunities are not concentrated in the hands of the urban economic elite and that the revenues from sporting events, intellectual property and media rights are so distributed to subserve and encourage accessible and affordable sports in our country," the bench said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  2. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  3. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

  4. Bangladesh Cricket League: BCB To Prepare For Pakistan ODI Series With Four-Team Domestic Competition - Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Group B Qualification Scenarios: Can Australia Still Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  2. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  3. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  4. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

  5. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  4. Sheikh Hasina Condemns Bangladesh Polls As 'Well-Planned Farce'

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action