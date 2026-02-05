Fix The Pipeline, Not The Pay Cheque: Doorva Bahuguna on What Women’s Cricket Really Needs

A

When I played, there was no money. No recognition. You played for the joy of it. Resources were barely there. We had crowd support if we played in university towns or local grounds, but otherwise, the stands were empty, even for international matches. And we didn’t win much as a country. It was never a career. It was something you did because something in you needed to do it.

Now it’s a legitimate sport. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) was a game changer. Money came in. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) giving equal pay was a brilliant move. For young girls today, cricket looks like an actual career option. Parents won’t have the same resistance to their daughters playing. That shift is massive.

What still needs to evolve is grassroots play. The talent pipeline has to grow for the game to move into a different league altogether. We need more girls picking up the bat at the age eight, not at 14. More school programmes, more district-level tournaments, more coaches who know how to spot and nurture talent early.

I’m not getting into the money debate. Yes, women still make a fraction of what men do outside of BCCI contracts. But frankly, I’m not very fussed about that. The economics will follow the eyeballs, and the eyeballs will follow the quality of play. Fix the pipeline, and everything else will sort itself out.