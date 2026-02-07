How Mona Meshram Bowled Out Life's Toughest Challenges

The lane of memories, a little crooked like a smile, lingers on Mona Meshram’s face as she leans back into her chair. Outside, the afternoon light filters in lazily, dust motes floating in the air like unfinished thoughts. The dust that coils around her bat in stadiums across the country, however, never quite settles, not even when she rests in a hotel room between matches. It follows her on her kit bag, in the creases of her palms, and in the way she speaks about the game. There is a string telephone tattooed on her left arm. She scratches her right arm, where another tattoo shelters the word ‘Inspire’, and chuckles softly at the distance, almost the irony, of its existence. Her eyes, set deep in the burrow of her skin, drift somewhere else entirely. They do not return to a cricket field. They return to a child holding a volleyball, not a bat.