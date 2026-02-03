From Kolhapur To The Cricket Pitch: Pratiksha Powar's Story

As Powar grew older, her commitment to cricket grew stronger. She began playing state and national-level inter-school tournaments, where she faced tough competition. These tournaments were not easy. She had to balance studies, training, travel, and physical exhaustion. There were moments of failure and disappointment, but she never allowed them to break her spirit. “Failures made me tired, but they never made me quit. Every loss taught me something, and every setback made me stronger,” she says. One of the most defining moments of Powar’s initial cricket journey came during her very first official school match at IES School. It was supposed to be a moment of excitement and nervous joy, but it quickly turned into a test of courage. While batting, Pawar suffered a serious injury when the ball struck her forehead. Blood started flowing, and she had to be rushed for medical treatment. The injury required multiple stitches, leaving her parents shaken and worried. Recalling that moment, Pramila, her mother shares with emotion, “That was her first-ever proper cricket match, and it ended in stitches on her forehead. As a mother, my heart was trembling. Seeing your child hurt like that is terrifying.”