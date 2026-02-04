Curfew-Free Dreams: The Rise Of Jasia Akhtar From Kashmir’s Orchards To WPL

Jasia Akhtar’s journey from a small village in Shopian to the Women’s Premier League is what dreams are made of, especially those that are threatened and throttled, particularly in underrepresented areas

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Big Knock: Jasia Akhtar, all set to strike
Big Knock: Jasia Akhtar, all set to strike | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jasia Akhtar grew up in conflict-hit South Kashmir with little access to facilities, facing social resistance and militant threats, yet persisted in pursuing cricket with the support of her father.

  • Seeking better opportunities, she moved to Amritsar in 2013, went on to play extensively in domestic cricket, became the first woman cricketer from J&K to be selected for a national camp, and later made history by entering the Women’s Premier League.

  • Now captain of the J&K senior women’s team, Akhtar has scored over 5,000 career runs and remains a trailblazer for women’s cricket in underrepresented regions.

In the early 1990s, young Jasia Akhtar, who lived in Brari Pora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, would watch young boys play cricket in the fields. The bats were mostly made of logs; the balls were often tennis balls or plastic ones. There were no grounds or pitches. The village, which sat in the lap of the Pir Panjal mountain range, was nestled deep in apple orchards. People, who mostly worked in these orchards, struggled financially. Militancy was on the rise, too. Amid the daily struggles and threats, cricket emerged as an aspiration. The matches broadcast on television were an instant hit. A young Sachin Tendulkar was a hero for many, including Akhtar.

Onward March: Pratiskha Powar at home with her trophies - | Photo: Dinesh Parab
From Kolhapur To The Cricket Pitch: Pratiksha Powar's Story

BY Jinit Parmar

It was fascinating for her to see her cousin pad up and bat. When she expressed her desire to play cricket with the other boys, her father, a daily wager who barely earned Rs 200-300, made her a bat with local wood. But he had to be cautious. A girl playing cricket, that too with boys, was an aberration in Kashmir. But he let her play because she was obsessed with her bat and ball. She didn’t have fancy shoes or clothes, and often had no playmates to practise with as there were no separate fields or academies for women, but Akhtar was focussed. As her talent flourished, year after year, and she started competing professionally, villagers started frowning and militant threats increased.

Related Content
Related Content

One day, when she was around 17, militants barged into her home. They threatened the family and told Akhtar to stop playing for the country. The scared family had to put a halt to her cricketing dream for a couple of years.

Her journey from then to now—Akhtar is the only player from J&K to make it to the Women’s Premier League (WPL), is now the captain of the J&K senior women’s cricket team, and, at 37, is a senior-level batter and bowler, with a long list of incredible stats—is what dreams are made of, especially those that are threatened and throttled, particularly in underrepresented areas.

Despite the break in her cricketing journey, Akhtar persisted. In 2013, at 25, Akhtar moved to Amritsar, seeking better infrastructure and training opportunities, which were lacking in Kashmir. It was also an escape from persistent shutdowns, curfews and militant threats. From the 2014/15 season through 2020/21, Akhtar played over 100 combined One Day (OD) and T20 matches for Punjab, emerging as the team’s leading run-scorer and consistent performer in domestic competitions. In 2017, she was called for the national camp for the Indian women’s national cricket team, becoming the first woman cricketer from J&K to be selected. In 2019, she played for Trailblazers—a part of the Women’s T20 challenge competition, viewed as a response to the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The last tournament was played in 2022 and was replaced by the WPL in 2023.

Akhtar’s entry into the WPL marked a historic moment for women’s cricket in J&K. During the inaugural WPL auction held in Mumbai, the right-handed batter, who was 34 then, was selected by the Delhi Capitals at the base price of Rs 20 lakh, becoming the first and only player from the region to secure a contract in the league.

Perfecting the Grip: Manushri, 13, with her father and coach Koustav Rajak - | Photo: Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

“I can’t express in words how I felt when I earned a spot in the WPL. I was ecstatic, on top of the world,” she says. Despite being a top-order batter for Punjab and later for Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, there was never enough money for her to invest in cricket paraphernalia. The slot in the WPL was truly a big deal. Although the base price was nowhere close to what the male players were paid in the IPL, Akhtar feels pay parity is important to encourage the participation of girls in the game. “The IPL started much earlier, so it’s understandable that they get paid in crores, and we are paid in lakhs, but it’s an important start. When I played in Mumbai during the WPL, the stadium was full. It’s only now that women’s cricket is seeing some investment in terms of marketing and promotion,” says Akhtar.

She has made over 5,000 runs in her career, which includes more than eight centuries and 15 half-centuries. She has played in the Premier League matches in Bangladesh. Her best has been an unbeaten 165 in the senior women’s OD match and 125 in a T20 game. She has played in the India A team. While her impressive batting average has helped teams to win matches, she is also a medium pacer who has taken wickets in crucial matches. Her recent achievements include scoring 450 runs in six matches in the senior women’s OD tournament in Vadodara. Her efforts helped the team reach the quarterfinals.

Women in Blue: The Indian cricket team after winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind - | Photo: Special Arrangement
Blind Women Cricketers: A Different Set of ‘Women In Blue’ Are Scripting Success Stories, One Match At A Time

BY Fozia Yasin

When asked which has been her favourite knock, Akhtar, who loves to play straight drive, says: “In 2022, I was playing for the Rajasthan Cricket Association. We managed to beat Mumbai after I scored an unbeaten 151. We were chasing the target of 255, and we were down 92/5. My knock helped the team win.”

Fierce Intent: When she started out, Gautam used to wonder if a Women’s Premier League would ever become a reality - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Chandigarh Express: Kashvee Gautam, From ‘One of the Boys’ To Ace All-Rounder

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

As the captain of J&K’s senior women’s team, Akhtar is happy to represent Kashmir again. But the sea change that she was hoping for has not happened. “There are no separate training academies for girls in Kashmir even today. Most of the academies are run by men, keeping many talented girls away,” says Akhtar, who did not take up a government job as she wanted to focus on cricket. “People say that cricket is a man’s game. That’s incorrect. It’s very much a woman’s game as well. If a girl from a small village in Kashmir can play in Bangladesh, others can do it too,” she says.

For things to change, women need to have an equal say in policymaking, feels Akhtar. “You need a vet to treat animals and a doctor to treat human beings. You cannot make one do the job of the other. Similarly, academies should be handled by professional players and women should be included in policymaking. Only then, things will change,” she says. She aims to set up an academy in Kashmir exclusively for girls. “I have played for different states. Now that I am back in Kashmir, I want the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association to earn the top spot in the country,” she says.

Her homecoming has given her some time to reflect on past struggles. “There was a time when we didn’t have money to travel from my village to Srinagar for trials or to play matches. I am grateful to my family,” says Akhtar.

Her father, Gull Mohammad Wani, had to put in extra hours of labour whenever his daughter needed money to travel. “I would tell her to inform me in advance so that I could put in extra hours. Sometimes, the teachers would pitch in. Once, a teacher bought us a suitcase,” he says. Wani remembers how, as a child, Akhtar would refuse to part with her bat and ball. “She would say, instead of toys or candies, buy me a bat or a ball. She would cry for hours in case I forgot,” says Wani. Her brother, Nilofar Ahmad Wani, remembers Akhtar practising on the lawn and adds that he is proud of her, considering she has managed to make a mark in a “man’s game”. Her coach, Khalid Hameed, recalls how she also played volleyball and football, but he advised her to focus on cricket. “She had a good pace, and I thought she would be a great bowler, but she is also a terrific batter now,” he says. Ask her what message she has for other girls from Kashmir who want to play cricket professionally, she says: “Never stop dreaming, work hard and don’t get bogged down by difficulties. If I managed to achieve all this, others can too.”

Ishfaq Naseem is senior special correspondent, Outlook. He is based in Srinagar

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir
Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir
Vikram Sharma : Aradhana Seth at the Aranyani Pavilion, Sunder Nursery
The Idea Is To Pause And Reconnect: Artist Aradhana Seth On The Aranyani Pavilion And Its Ecological Relevance
Tribhuvan Tiwari : Sudarshan Shetty
Sudarshan Shetty’s Poetic Meditation On Breath, Chaos & Survival In Maximum City
PTI : In this image posted on Feb. 4, 2026, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a meeting, in Washington, US.
India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts
Dinesh Parab : Not allowing people to speak about their research, experiences is certainly not a democracy! This is a silent emergency.” Kolhatkar told Outlook.
Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

This article is part of the Magazine issue titled No More A Gentleman's Game dated February 11, 2026 which explores the rise of women's cricket in India, and the stories of numerous women who defeated all odds to make a mark in what has always been a man's ballgame

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision