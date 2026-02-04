Curfew-Free Dreams: The Rise Of Jasia Akhtar From Kashmir’s Orchards To WPL

Her father, Gull Mohammad Wani, had to put in extra hours of labour whenever his daughter needed money to travel. “I would tell her to inform me in advance so that I could put in extra hours. Sometimes, the teachers would pitch in. Once, a teacher bought us a suitcase,” he says. Wani remembers how, as a child, Akhtar would refuse to part with her bat and ball. “She would say, instead of toys or candies, buy me a bat or a ball. She would cry for hours in case I forgot,” says Wani. Her brother, Nilofar Ahmad Wani, remembers Akhtar practising on the lawn and adds that he is proud of her, considering she has managed to make a mark in a “man’s game”. Her coach, Khalid Hameed, recalls how she also played volleyball and football, but he advised her to focus on cricket. “She had a good pace, and I thought she would be a great bowler, but she is also a terrific batter now,” he says. Ask her what message she has for other girls from Kashmir who want to play cricket professionally, she says: “Never stop dreaming, work hard and don’t get bogged down by difficulties. If I managed to achieve all this, others can too.”