Suvendu In Didi's Lair: BJP Fields Bengal LoP From TMC-Stronghold Bhawanipore

Bhawanipore, Kolkata's political cynosure synonymous with the Trinamool and its electoral muscle over the years, has seen Mamata Banerjee emerge from these very streets and rise to the CM's chair. The constituency has been a talking point recently during SIR exercise in the state where the final voter list revealed almost 47,000 deletions from the seat. Numerous questions were raised as the figure stands close to the vote margin of Mamata Banerjee's victory in the 2021 bypoll, a point repeatedly harped on by TMC leaders in the state.