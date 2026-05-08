Suspense Ends, Giant-Killer Suvendu Adhikari Is New Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari to take oath as Bengal’s Next Chief Minister On The 9th Of May.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari to become Bengal's next Chief Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Adhikari has been elected leader of the BJP legislature party

  • He defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 and again in Bhabanipur in 2026

  • A former key strategist for TMC, Adhikari was instrumental in the 2007 Nandigram land agitation. 

For decades, the political heartbeat of West Bengal has pulsed to the rhythm of revolution and resistance, first under the red flag of CPI(M) and then the Trinamool green. But this Friday, the air in Kolkata carried a different vibration—one of seismic shifts and historic firsts. In a move that signalled the end of one era and the aggressive birth of another, senior leader Suvendu Adhikari was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party. The announcement didn't just fill a vacancy; it paved a golden, albeit controversial, path for Adhikari to become the first-ever BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The importance of the moment was underscored by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took to the microphones at a post-meeting press conference to confirm what many had whispered but few truly imagined possible a decade ago. Adhikari’s name was proposed with the unanimous backing of newly elected MLAs and the party’s high command. For Adhikari, a man who famously "jumped ship" and took on the heavyweights of his former party in their own backyard, this is more than a promotion—it is a personal and political vindication that redraws the map of Bengal’s identity.

Beneath the grand proclamations and the strategic manoeuvres lies the human drama of a state in mid-transition. While party workers prepare the iconic Brigade Parade Ground for a Saturday swearing-in ceremony that promises to be a spectacle of orange, the citizens of Bengal are watching with a mix of anticipation and trepidation. Adhikari, a son of the soil with deep roots in the rural hinterlands of Nandigram, now carries the weight of a state known for its fierce intellectualism and complex social fabric. He isn't just taking an oath; he is inheriting the hopes of those who voted for "poriborton" (change) and the scepticism of those who fear it.

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BY Outlook News Desk

Kolkata stands on the precipice of May 9. The Brigade Parade Ground historically the stage for the state's most world-shaking political rallies—is being transformed. Tomorrow, as Suvendu Adhikari walks toward the podium, it won't just be about the BJP’s arrival in the East; it will be about a local leader who bet his entire career on a different vision for his home, finally getting the chance to hold the pen and write Bengal's next chapter.

A former key strategist for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Adhikari was instrumental in the 2007 Nandigram land agitation that helped propel Mamata Banerjee to power. However, after a bitter fallout over the rising influence of Abhishek Banerjee, he joined the BJP in 2020. His reputation as a "streetfighter" and master organiser was solidified after he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 and again in Bhabanipur, leading the BJP to dismantle the TMC’s long-standing fortress.

As he takes office as the state's ninth Chief Minister, Adhikari faces immediate challenges regarding law and order, specifically addressing post-poll violence and the recent murder of his personal assistant. His administration’s agenda includes ambitious economic and social promises, such as providing monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 to women and unemployed youth, implementing the 7th Pay Commission for state employees, and creating one crore jobs over five years. Additionally, the new government plans to focus on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and addressing undocumented immigration along the Bangladesh border.

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