Suspense Ends, Giant-Killer Suvendu Adhikari Is New Bengal CM

The importance of the moment was underscored by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who took to the microphones at a post-meeting press conference to confirm what many had whispered but few truly imagined possible a decade ago. Adhikari’s name was proposed with the unanimous backing of newly elected MLAs and the party’s high command. For Adhikari, a man who famously "jumped ship" and took on the heavyweights of his former party in their own backyard, this is more than a promotion—it is a personal and political vindication that redraws the map of Bengal’s identity.