Adhikari Vows ‘Real Change’ as BJP Prepares for Brigade Parade Ground Oath

Summary of this article
Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and secured Nandigram for three times in a row said that he would vacate one of the two constituencies within 10 days.
Adhikari also asserted that the party's central leadership would decide which constituency he would retain.
Adhikari offered prayers at a Hanuman statue in Nandigram and remembered the BJP workers, who had died in political violence.
For Suvendu Adhikari, the walk through the dusty lanes of Nandigram on Wednesday felt less like a political campaign and more like a homecoming for a conqueror. Fresh from a seismic victory in Bhabanipur—where he did the unthinkable by unseating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her safest urban refuge—Adhikari now stands at a rare crossroads of history. With a victory in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and a third consecutive win in his stronghold of Nandigram, he has emerged as the principal architect of the "real change" he once promised.
The human weight of this double mandate was evident as Adhikari offered prayers at a Hanuman statue, a quiet moment of reflection amidst the political storm. Despite the adrenaline of a BJP majority, Adhikari’s message to his supporters was one of uncharacteristic restraint. "Do not take out victory rallies now," he urged, his voice carrying the gravity of a leader aware of the state’s volatile history of post-poll friction. Instead, he promised a celebration of discipline on May 9—the day State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has marked for a historic oath-taking ceremony at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground.
Yet, even in triumph, the scars of the past remain close to the surface. Adhikari spoke poignantly of the "atrocities" faced by his workers, vowing that the legal process would be his weapon of choice for justice. For a man who was once a pillar of the 2011 'Poriborton', his current stance is one of a veteran who believes he has finally finished the job he started over a decade ago. He did not just talk of five-year terms; he spoke of a BJP government lasting a century, fuelled by a vision to push the party's vote share to a staggering 60 percent.
Within the next ten days, Adhikari must make a heart-breaking choice: Bhabanipur or Nandigram? While he asserted that the central leadership would decide which seat he retains, he made a silent promise to the residents of both—pledging improved water, hospitals, and schools. As he looked out over the crowds in Purba Medinipur, it was clear that while he may vacate a seat, he has no intention of vacating the hearts of the people who helped him puncture a political titan's invincibility.