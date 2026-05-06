Adhikari Vows ‘Real Change’ as BJP Prepares for Brigade Parade Ground Oath

Yet, even in triumph, the scars of the past remain close to the surface. Adhikari spoke poignantly of the "atrocities" faced by his workers, vowing that the legal process would be his weapon of choice for justice. For a man who was once a pillar of the 2011 'Poriborton', his current stance is one of a veteran who believes he has finally finished the job he started over a decade ago. He did not just talk of five-year terms; he spoke of a BJP government lasting a century, fuelled by a vision to push the party's vote share to a staggering 60 percent.