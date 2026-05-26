RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Will Phil Salt Play Today In Dharamsala?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rajat Patidar gives a fresh Phil Salt fitness update and explains RCB’s aggressive bowling strategy before the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash

RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Will Phil Salt Play Today?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Phil Salt during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • Phil Salt has resumed drills ahead of RCB’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans

  • Rajat Patidar said RCB have not finalized their playing XI for the Dharamsala playoff

  • RCB’s pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam has been central to their season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar remained tight-lipped on Phil Salt’s availability ahead of the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala.

With RCB aiming for a direct place in the final, Salt’s fitness has become one of the biggest talking points around the franchise after the England wicketkeeper-batter recently returned from England following treatment on his injured finger. RCB finished the league stage at the top of the table with 18 points, edging GT on net run rate, and will now hope to carry their momentum into the playoffs.

Rajat Patidar Gives Fresh Update On Phil Salt

Asked about the availability of opener Phil Salt, Patidar did not provide a definitive answer but confirmed that the English batter has resumed training activities with the squad.

"He is fit and doing drills but we have not decided the playing XI yet," Patidar said in the pre-match conference.

Salt’s possible return could significantly boost RCB’s batting lineup considering the impact he has made throughout the tournament. The aggressive opener has formed a dangerous partnership with Virat Kohli at the top and has consistently provided explosive starts during the powerplay. His absence in recent matches forced RCB to reshuffle their batting order, though the team still managed to finish the league stage strongly.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Also Check: RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, Match Facts

Patidar also emphasized that RCB would not move away from their attacking philosophy despite the pressure of knockout cricket and the high-scoring nature of IPL 2026.

RCB Banking On Aggressive Bowling Approach

"Our strength is bowling. The way we bowl in the powerplay will be very crucial and everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend, we are here with the mindset of attacking," Patidar said.

"We will look for early wickets and that's what we have done so far. Doing the same thing again and again will make the difference," he added while praising the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam.

RCB’s bowling unit has been one of the biggest reasons behind their impressive campaign this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has delivered consistently with the new ball, sitting at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard, while Hazlewood’s control in middle overs and at the death has added another dimension to the attack. Rasikh Salam has also emerged as a surprise package with his ability to generate pace and movement under pressure.

With Dharamsala expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers because of bounce and cloudy conditions, RCB’s pace attack could once again play a defining role in the high-stakes playoff clash against Gujarat Titans.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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