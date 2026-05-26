RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Will Phil Salt Play Today In Dharamsala?

Phil Salt has resumed drills ahead of RCB’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans
Rajat Patidar said RCB have not finalized their playing XI for the Dharamsala playoff
RCB’s pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam has been central to their season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar remained tight-lipped on Phil Salt’s availability ahead of the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala.
With RCB aiming for a direct place in the final, Salt’s fitness has become one of the biggest talking points around the franchise after the England wicketkeeper-batter recently returned from England following treatment on his injured finger. RCB finished the league stage at the top of the table with 18 points, edging GT on net run rate, and will now hope to carry their momentum into the playoffs.
Rajat Patidar Gives Fresh Update On Phil Salt
Asked about the availability of opener Phil Salt, Patidar did not provide a definitive answer but confirmed that the English batter has resumed training activities with the squad.
"He is fit and doing drills but we have not decided the playing XI yet," Patidar said in the pre-match conference.
Salt’s possible return could significantly boost RCB’s batting lineup considering the impact he has made throughout the tournament. The aggressive opener has formed a dangerous partnership with Virat Kohli at the top and has consistently provided explosive starts during the powerplay. His absence in recent matches forced RCB to reshuffle their batting order, though the team still managed to finish the league stage strongly.
Patidar also emphasized that RCB would not move away from their attacking philosophy despite the pressure of knockout cricket and the high-scoring nature of IPL 2026.
RCB Banking On Aggressive Bowling Approach
"Our strength is bowling. The way we bowl in the powerplay will be very crucial and everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend, we are here with the mindset of attacking," Patidar said.
"We will look for early wickets and that's what we have done so far. Doing the same thing again and again will make the difference," he added while praising the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam.
RCB’s bowling unit has been one of the biggest reasons behind their impressive campaign this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has delivered consistently with the new ball, sitting at the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard, while Hazlewood’s control in middle overs and at the death has added another dimension to the attack. Rasikh Salam has also emerged as a surprise package with his ability to generate pace and movement under pressure.
With Dharamsala expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers because of bounce and cloudy conditions, RCB’s pace attack could once again play a defining role in the high-stakes playoff clash against Gujarat Titans.