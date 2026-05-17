PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Rajat Patidar Playing Today In Dharamsala?

While every match is of importance in the IPL, RCB are at a position where they can try out different combinations for the varied conditions they may come up against in the playoffs, which is why they have come up with a drastic change by giving their skipper Rajat Patidar a break and replacing him with leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. Jitesh Sharma is captaining the side against PBKS in Patidar's absence.