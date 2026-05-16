KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 60 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders face a crucial test against Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens on May 16, with GT winning the toss and electing to bowl first. KKR have endured a disappointing campaign, managing only four wins from 11 matches and currently languishing in eighth place, making this a must-win contest for the defending champions. GT, meanwhile, have looked in top form throughout the season, sitting second with eight wins from 12 games. Riding a five-match winning streak, the Titans could take a giant step toward the playoffs with another win tonight.
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