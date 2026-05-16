KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 60 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders face a crucial test against Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens on May 16, with GT winning the toss and electing to bowl first. KKR have endured a disappointing campaign, managing only four wins from 11 matches and currently languishing in eighth place, making this a must-win contest for the defending champions. GT, meanwhile, have looked in top form throughout the season, sitting second with eight wins from 12 games. Riding a five-match winning streak, the Titans could take a giant step toward the playoffs with another win tonight.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, flips the coin as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
1/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Abhishek Nayar
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, front, and head coach Abhishek Nayar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-
From left, Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder bowls a delivery as Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan watch during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' team members look on as Rinku Singh bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
IPL 2026 KKR vs GT Match 60 in Kolkata-Finn Allen
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories