KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 60 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, flips the coin as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

1/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, front, and head coach Abhishek Nayar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





2/10 From left, Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder bowls a delivery as Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan watch during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





3/10 Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' team members look on as Rinku Singh bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav





4/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





8/10 Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





9/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





10/10 Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





