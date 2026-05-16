Celtic 3-1 Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Bhoys Crowned Champions After Dramatic Finale

Celtic were crowned Scottish Premiership champions after a dramatic 3-1 final-day win over Hearts at Celtic Park on Saturday. Going into the last day in second place, the Bhoys needed a win to overtake league leaders Hearts. The visitors, looking to clinch their first title in 60 years, took the lead before half-time after Lawrence Shankland headed home from a Stephen Kingsley corner. Celtic equalised in stoppage time after VAR ruled Alexandros Kyziridis had handled Kieran Tierney's cross, with Arne Engles scoring from the spot. The hosts took the lead in the 86th minute after Daizen Maeda scored, with the goal initially ruled offside before being confirmed after a VAR check. In stoppage time, Callum Osmand sealed the win with a breakaway goal, securing the title for Celtic.

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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-
Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates following the Scottish Premier League soccer match against Heart of Midlothian in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Martin ONeill
Celtic manager Martin O'Neill and Callum McGregor hold the Scottish Premier League Trophy as the team celebrate following his side's title deciding match against Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Auston Trusty
Celtic's Auston Trusty with the Scottish Premier League Trophy following his side's title deciding match against Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Shaun Maloney
Celtic coach Shaun Maloney with the Scottish Premier League Trophy following his side's title deciding match against Heart of Midlothian at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Celtic fans
Celtic fans celebrate after their side won the Scottish Premiership title in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Steve Welsh/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Kelechi Iheanacho
Celtic's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring their side's third goal from a penalty during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Motherwell and Celtic in Motherwell, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Arne Engels
Celtic's Arne Engels scores from the penalty spot during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Daizen Maeda
Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring his side's second goal, following a VAR offside check, during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Celtic vs Heart of Midlothian Scottish Premier League soccer-Marcelo Saracchi
Celtic's Marcelo Saracchi and Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland, left, during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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Tempers flare between Heart of Midlothian's Lawrence Shankland, right, and Celtic's Daizen Maeda during the Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
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