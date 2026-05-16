Celtic 3-1 Hearts, Scottish Premiership 2025-26: Bhoys Crowned Champions After Dramatic Finale
Celtic were crowned Scottish Premiership champions after a dramatic 3-1 final-day win over Hearts at Celtic Park on Saturday. Going into the last day in second place, the Bhoys needed a win to overtake league leaders Hearts. The visitors, looking to clinch their first title in 60 years, took the lead before half-time after Lawrence Shankland headed home from a Stephen Kingsley corner. Celtic equalised in stoppage time after VAR ruled Alexandros Kyziridis had handled Kieran Tierney's cross, with Arne Engles scoring from the spot. The hosts took the lead in the 86th minute after Daizen Maeda scored, with the goal initially ruled offside before being confirmed after a VAR check. In stoppage time, Callum Osmand sealed the win with a breakaway goal, securing the title for Celtic.
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