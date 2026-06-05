Trump Says He Would Be ‘Honoured’ to Meet Iran’s Supreme Leader If Talks Succeed

US President Donald Trump said he would be "honoured" to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, describing him as a "very respected man" and saying he had "heard good things" about him.
The US President also said a deal was not necessary to secure Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, claiming, "We could get it right now," and that the material was currently "entombed".
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran culminate in an agreement, signalling a potential opening for direct engagement between the two countries.
Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested that a meeting with Khamenei could take place if the current talks produce a breakthrough.
“I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honoured to meet him,” Trump said. “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be OK with that.”
The remarks mark a notable softening in tone towards Iran's leadership amid continued efforts to resolve disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Trump also spoke positively about Khamenei, describing him as “probably a professional ” with “a very good reputation in some circles”. Addressing criticism of the Iranian leader, he added, “Some people say bad, but a lot of people say bad about me. It’s totally false, of course.”
While expressing openness to diplomacy, Trump maintained that the United States remains focused on Iran's nuclear activities and is closely tracking its stockpile of enriched uranium.
“We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we want it. But there’s no reason to,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.
He further claimed that the material was “entombed” and being monitored by the United States, adding, “We have cameras on it.”
(with inputs from The Indian Express)