Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Likely To Receive Maiden India T20I Call-Up For England And Ireland Tour - Report

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely to get his maiden India call-up for Ireland, England T20 series
Sooryavanshi bagged the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30
Sooryavanshi is currently inducted in the India A side for the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to become the youngest cricketer to get selected in the Indian men's squad as he's reported to get his maiden India call-up on Saturday, June 6, when the Indian selectors will announce the white-ball squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will break the record of Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, of being the youngest cricketer included in the Indian men's team, who got his first call-up for India when he was just 16 years and 205 days old.
Sooryavanshi set the recently concluded IPL on fire by amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30 and bagging the Orange Cap in his first full season only.
The southpaw batter amazed the fans and cricket pundits all over the world with his astonishing ball-striking as he smashed some of the world's best bowlers at will and struck 72 sixes in the season to break Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in a season (59) by a significant margin.
After witnessing Sooryavanshi hunting international for fun, the calls for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian national setup grew louder from all across the globe, and it looks like the selectors and the team management are going to acknowledge the generational talent the teenager possesses by including him in the national T20 side.
Sooryavanshi is currently slotted in the India A team for the tri-nation series including A teams of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Tilak Varma will lead that side, while the current IPL winning captain, Rajat Patidar, will take on the vice-captaincy duties, and Sooryavanshi will take care of the fireworks at the top of the order for the Indian A team.