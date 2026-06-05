Alexander Zverev Vs Jakub Mensik, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final

Germany's Alexander Zverev retruns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

1/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/13 Fans watch the semifinal tennis match between Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik and Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





9/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





10/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the semifinal tennis match aginst Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





11/13 Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





12/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus





13/13 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





