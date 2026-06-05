Alexander Zverev Vs Jakub Mensik, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final

Alexander Zverev, who has lost three Grand Slam finals, will finally a have chance to break the duck as he takes on Jakub Mensik in the men's singles semi-final. Zverev reached the French Open semifinals on Tuesday, beating Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3 in the quarters. Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be 20-year-old Jakub Mensik, who beat the 19-year-old Brazilian Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 26th-seeded Mensik, of the Czech Republic, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and won a Masters title last year when he upset Djokovic in the Miami Open final.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
French Open: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Germany's Alexander Zverev retruns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
1/13
French Open: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris, | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
French Open 2026: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
French Open Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
French Open Tennis: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
French Open Tennis Championships: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
French Open Tennis Championships: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Fans watch the semifinal tennis match between Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik and Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
French Open Tennis Tournament: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
French Open Tennis Tournament: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the semifinal tennis match aginst Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Alexander Zverev vs Jakub Mensik French Open Tennis
Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik returns to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
Tennis: Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik during the semifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
French Open Tennis Alexander Zverev
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories