Alexander Zverev Vs Jakub Mensik, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final
Alexander Zverev, who has lost three Grand Slam finals, will finally a have chance to break the duck as he takes on Jakub Mensik in the men's singles semi-final. Zverev reached the French Open semifinals on Tuesday, beating Spaniard Rafael Jodar 7-6 (3), 6-1, 6-3 in the quarters. Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be 20-year-old Jakub Mensik, who beat the 19-year-old Brazilian Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 26th-seeded Mensik, of the Czech Republic, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open this year and won a Masters title last year when he upset Djokovic in the Miami Open final.
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