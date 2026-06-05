Why Was Shardul Thakur Fined? India All-Rounder Penalized In T20 Mumbai League

Shardul Thakur was fined INR 20,000 for showing dissent in the T20 Mumbai League
He also received three demerit points from tournament officials
Eagle Thane Strikers lost the match by just one run
India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has landed in trouble during the ongoing T20 Mumbai League after being penalized for showing dissent towards an on-field decision. The incident occurred during Eagle Thane Strikers' clash against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, a match that ended in heartbreak for Thakur's side as they suffered a narrow one-run defeat.
The experienced Mumbai cricketer, who has represented India across all three formats, was fined INR 20,000 and handed three demerit points by the tournament authorities. The punishment came after Thakur expressed disagreement with an umpiring call during Wednesday's contest, drawing the attention of match officials.
Shardul Thakur Fined for Showing Dissent in T20 Mumbai League
According to reports, the incident took place during Eagle Thane Strikers' fixture against Akash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs. Thakur, who captains the Strikers, was found guilty of showing dissent towards an umpiring decision and subsequently received a monetary fine of INR 20,000 along with three demerit points.
The disciplinary action added to a frustrating evening for the all-rounder. Chasing a target of 173, Eagle Thane Strikers came agonizingly close but were bowled out for 171 in 19.5 overs, falling short by just one run. The defeat denied Thakur's side a valuable win in the competition and overshadowed what had been a fiercely contested encounter.
The development comes only days after Thakur praised the young talent in his squad following a dominant opening victory in the tournament. As one of the highest-profile players in the league, the India international's actions inevitably attracted attention, prompting swift disciplinary measures from the organizers.
Shardul Thakur's IPL 2026 Performance
Ahead of IPL 2026, Thakur completed a move from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians in a trade deal worth INR 2 crore, returning to his home franchise for the latest season.
Mumbai endured a difficult campaign by finishing on the ninth position, but Thakur remained one of the side's experienced Indian campaigners. Earlier, during IPL 2025, he had emerged as Lucknow Super Giants' leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, including a best performance of 4/34 after joining the franchise as a replacement player.
The 34-year-old continues to be valued for his ability to deliver breakthroughs in crucial moments and contribute useful runs down the order. Across his IPL career, Thakur has established himself as one of India's most reliable seam-bowling all-rounders, having played for multiple franchises including Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians.
With domestic cricket now back in focus, Thakur will be eager to put the controversy behind him and help Eagle Thane Strikers bounce back in the T20 Mumbai League.