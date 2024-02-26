Shardul Narendra Thakur is an Indian International cricketer. He is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pace bowler. He was part of the Indian squad which won the 2018 and 2023 Asia Cup. In November 2012, he made his first-class debut in Mumbai against Rajasthan. In 2015-2016 Ranji Trophy final he led Mumbai to win its 41st Ranji Trophy.

In 2016, he was named in India’s squad for India’s tour of West indies. He made his One Day International debut on 31 August 2017 against Sri Lanka. He made his T20I debut for India against South Africa in 2018. In the same year, he was selected in India’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

He was the second Indian cricketer to wear the number 10 jersey after Sachin Tendulkar which raised various controversial comments, he changed his jersey number to 54. In September 2021, Thakur was named as one of the three reserve players in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Thakur was signed by Kings XI Punjab at the 2014 IPL player auction and made his debut against Delhi Daredevils. In January 2019, he was bought by Chennai Super kings. In February 2022 he was bought by Delhi Capitals and November 2022 he was traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders.