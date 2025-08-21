Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

As someone who spent over a decade in the United States and who still visits occasionally, I cannot say that racism defined my experience as an Indian. In my late twenties, which included more than a year of study and throughout my thirties, I lived much like any ordinary American, often taking liberties I would never consider in India’s very different social landscape. In December 2008, I was driving through Georgia with two friends, one from India and another from the Philippines, when we were tailed by the police. They stopped us and questioned each of us separately, seemingly to cross-check our accounts, an experience that felt like racial profiling. Ultimately, we were fined for using high beams. Only twice in NYC, both immediately after the 2016 presidential elections, did I face unpleasantness: once when a PTSD-stricken Afghanistan veteran grabbed my collar during lighthearted banter in a bar (his sister quickly apologised), and another time in a Brooklyn dive bar known for its southern music, when a man tossed my drink after I declined to buy one for his girlfriend. Beyond these episodes, which, in the context of a bar, were largely innocuous, my experience was largely free of hostility. The caveat, of course, is that my base was New York City, one of the most diverse places in the world, where nearly one in three residents is foreign-born. That diversity has profoundly shaped my outlook on life.