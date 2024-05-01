From Sundar Pichai To Satya Nadella, The Indian-origin CEOs Leading Top Billion Dollar Companies

Outlook Web Desk
Sundar Pichai pursued engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. Subsequently, he got his master's degree from Stanford University and completed an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He joined Google in 2004.
Satya Nadella was brought up in Hyderabad. He pursued electrical engineering at Mangalore University. In 1990, he did his master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin. He joined Microsoft in 1992.
Neal Mohan studied in India at St. Francis' College and then went to Michigan and Florida. Later, he went to Stanford University. He completed his degree in electrical engineering in 1996. Prior to YouTube, Mohan worked at Google.
Ajay Banga holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Delhi University. He also has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He started his career at Nestle India.
Nikesh Arora holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from IIT Varanasi (now IIT BHU). He earned a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Northeastern University. He started his career with Fidelity Investments and T-Mobile.
Vivek Sankaran has an MBA from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in manufacturing from Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the IIT Chennai. He joined Albertsons in 2019.
George Kurian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University. He earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Stanford University. He joined NetApp in 2011.
Jayshree Ullal earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering (Electrical) from San Francisco State University. In 2008, she became the President and CEO of Arista Networks.
Shantanu Narayen holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from Osmania University in India. Later, he pursued higher education in the United States. She joined Adobe in 1998.
Arvind Krishna holds a BSc from IIT Kanpur. He joined IBM in 1990 and has held various technical and executive roles within the company. He played a key role in the development of IBM's cloud and cognitive computing initiatives.