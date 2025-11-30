Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

The top-seeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought back after losing the first game to beat Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe 17-21, 21-13, 21-15 in the women's doubles final of Syed Modi International

Treesa Jolly Gayatri Gopichand vs Kaho Osawa Mai Tanabe match report Syed Modi International
India's Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand during the women's doubles semi-final match against Malaysia's Xin Yee Ong and Carmen Ting at the Syed Modi India International 2025 badminton tournament, in Lucknow. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Women's doubles final begins with 49-shot rally

  • Indian duo produces attacking masterclass to rally from a game down

  • Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinch second successive Syed Modi International title

Indian badminton aces Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand successfully defended their women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament. The talented duo defeated Japan's Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in a closely fought three-game final in Lucknow on Sunday (November 30, 2025).

Indians Clinch Thrilling Three-Game Affair

The top-seeded Indian pair displayed an aggressive masterclass. They fought back after losing the first game against their opponents, the world No. 35 Japanese duo of Osawa and Tanabe. Treesa and Gayatri outperformed them to win 17-21, 21-13, 21-15. This captivating final lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

It was only the second event for the Indian pair since Gayatri returned to competitive play after a five-month shoulder injury layoff.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Wang Po-Wei in straight games 21-19, 21-12. - File
Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

BY PTI

First Game Challenge For Jolly-Gopichand

The final began with a remarkable 49-shot rally, which immediately set a high-energy tone for the match. Both pairs competed fiercely for every point. Osawa and Tanabe took an early 6-3 lead. Treesa executed two sharp smashes, which levelled the score for the Indians. An Osawa forehand error allowed the Indian pair to move to an 8-6 advantage.

However, the Japanese side regained composure and secured a narrow lead at the interval, extending their hold to 18-15. A backhand cross-court return from Tanabe caught Gayatri unaware, and another Indian error gave the Japanese five game points. Treesa and Gayatri saved two of these points, but Tanabe closed the first game with a powerful smash.

ALSO READ: Highlights From Kidambi Srikanth's Final

Momentum Shifts Pave Way For Title Retention

Switching sides proved beneficial as the Indian duo found their rhythm. Treesa and Gayatri showed excellent anticipation, leading to a strong 9-2 run. Despite a few shots drifting into the net, they held an 11-5 advantage at the break, thanks to a booming Treesa smash from the backcourt.

Treesa and Gayatri continued to dictate the rallies, advancing to 17-9. Treesa's quick racquet speed and sharp movement delivered a flurry of attacking returns, taking the Indians to 20-11. They lost two game points before a long lift from the Japanese forced the match into the deciding third game.

In the final game, the Indians took a 7-4 lead, though miscommunication cost them a few points. However, sharp net interceptions restored their control. A deceptive net shot from Treesa, followed by another well-constructed point, gave them a six-point cushion at the interval.

Osawa and Tanabe reduced the deficit to 12-14, and later 13-15, but a determined Treesa produced another disguised net shot, and Gayatri unleashed a sharp smash as the Indians neared the title. A delicate drop from Treesa and a wide shot from the Japanese gave India six match points. They converted the second match point, retaining the women's doubles crown.

(With PTI inputs)

