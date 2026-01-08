Film Body Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene For Dhurandhar Release In Gulf Countries

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is banned across six Gulf countries, prompting the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection day 28
Dhurandhar becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is reportedly banned across six Gulf countries.

  • The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

  • Due to a ban in Middle Eastern countries, the film has suffered losses.

It has been 35 days since the release of Dhurandhar, and the film is still having a golden run at the box office—both in India and worldwide. Ranveer Singh-starrer has scripted history by becoming the No. 1 Hindi film of all time, surpassing the Hindi lifetime haul of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. It is inching closer to the Rs 900 crore mark in India and has already crossed the Rs 1200 crore landmark globally. Had it not been banned in several Gulf nations, the worldwide earnings could have been significantly higher.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Dhuradhar in the Gulf region.

What Happened to the Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent - Illustration
What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Film body writes letter to PM to intervene in Dhurandhar's ban in Gulf countries

IMPPA has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene "regarding the unilateral and uncalled for ban imposed on Dhurandhar by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia", calling it a "suppression of the Freedom of Expression" despite getting certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA, told India Today, “We want them to watch the film and reconsider the ban. The letter has been sent last evening and we are hopeful for a positive outcome. Dhurandhar is one of India’s biggest film and the world should watch it.”

Dhurandhar suffers losses due to the ban

In a recent interview with CNN-News18, the film’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, said, “I think this is at least a ten-million-dollar box office that we have lost, because traditionally action films have always performed very well in the Middle East. And therefore, we feel that it should have gotten a release. But, at the same time, we have to respect the views and the rules and regulations of every territory and every country, and they have their reasons.”

Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film of all time - X
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the second part of the spy-actioner will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

