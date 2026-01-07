Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi version.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection day 33
Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi film of all time Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi version.

  • Globally, it is the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Aditya Dhar's latest offering, Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been a major commercial success despite receiving highly polarised reviews from both critics and audiences. It has been recording phenomenal collections since Day 1. Though the film witnessed a downward trend after Day 31, it is still staying afloat at the box office, as there are no major releases. The spy-actioner has achieved a major milestone by becoming the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over Rs 830 crore.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 33

According to makers, Dhurandhar earned Rs 5.70 crore nett on its fifth Tuesday (Day 33), taking the total domestic collection to Rs 831.40 crore nett, which makes it the No.1 Hindi movie of all time.

"History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success," the makers said in a statement.

Sharing the figures, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, India. You have crowned a new No. 1. #Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever (sic)."

Related Content
Related Content

With this, it has dethroned Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2023) version, which had earned Rs 830 crore in Hindi.

Dhurandhar has also surpassed the collections of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Stree 2, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George Depart After Hitting Tons

  2. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  4. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  5. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  5. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark