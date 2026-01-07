Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever.
Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi version.
Globally, it is the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time.
Aditya Dhar's latest offering, Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been a major commercial success despite receiving highly polarised reviews from both critics and audiences. It has been recording phenomenal collections since Day 1. Though the film witnessed a downward trend after Day 31, it is still staying afloat at the box office, as there are no major releases. The spy-actioner has achieved a major milestone by becoming the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over Rs 830 crore.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 33
According to makers, Dhurandhar earned Rs 5.70 crore nett on its fifth Tuesday (Day 33), taking the total domestic collection to Rs 831.40 crore nett, which makes it the No.1 Hindi movie of all time.
"History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success," the makers said in a statement.
Sharing the figures, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Thank you, India. You have crowned a new No. 1. #Dhurandhar is now India’s biggest Hindi film ever (sic)."
With this, it has dethroned Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2023) version, which had earned Rs 830 crore in Hindi.
Dhurandhar has also surpassed the collections of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Stree 2, among others.