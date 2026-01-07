Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

Aditya Dhar's latest offering, Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been a major commercial success despite receiving highly polarised reviews from both critics and audiences. It has been recording phenomenal collections since Day 1. Though the film witnessed a downward trend after Day 31, it is still staying afloat at the box office, as there are no major releases. The spy-actioner has achieved a major milestone by becoming the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a nett India collection of over Rs 830 crore.