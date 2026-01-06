Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on fire. The film entered its 32nd day on January 5, 2025, and is still performing well at the box office. It has broken several box office records. On its fifth Monday, the movie saw a significant dip from its weekend earnings but pushed its total domestic net collection to over Rs 770 crore, according to Sacnilk. However, according to makers, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.