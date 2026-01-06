Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark In India

Ranveer Singh-starrer has created history by beating Pushpa 2 as the top Hindi grosser.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhuarandhar box office collection day 32
Dhuarandhar beats Pushpa 2 worldwide haul as Hindi grosser Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer has created history by beating Pushpa 2 as the top Hindi grosser.

  • It is now the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in India.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on fire. The film entered its 32nd day on January 5, 2025, and is still performing well at the box office. It has broken several box office records. On its fifth Monday, the movie saw a significant dip from its weekend earnings but pushed its total domestic net collection to over Rs 770 crore, according to Sacnilk. However, according to makers, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar earns in single digits for the first time since its release - X
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses First Major Drop With Single-Digit Earnings

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 32 (India)

The film recorded the lowest number on Monday, ever since its release. Dhurandhar collected Rs 4.75 crore on Day 32, taking the domestic collections to Rs 777 crore (Rs 932.40 crore gross). However, according to makers, Aditya Dhar's directorial has earned Rs 825.70 crore nett in India.

Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 11.64% on Monday. It witnessed 6.84% occupancy in morning shows, and increased to 13.09% in the afternoon and further improved to 14.41% during evening shows. Night shows recorded 12.23% occupancy.

Related Content
Related Content

It has beaten Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which earned Rs 1234.1 crore at the domestic market, out of which Rs 812.14 crore came from the Hindi version.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection

Ranveer's film has collected Rs 282 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 1214.40 crore. Dhurandhar is now the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Pathaan and Jawan and is now behind SS Rajamouli's RRR.

OTT and theatrical releases in January 2026 - TMDB
OTT And Theatrical Releases In January 2026: Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan And More

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Part 2 will be released on March 19, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Mumbai Stumble Early After Delayed Start, Shreyas Iyer At Crease

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Akshat-Shivang's 133-Run Stand Helps MP Post 277

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shreyas Iyer Starts As MUM Bat First

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 3: Travis Head Falls After 163 As ENG Tighten Grip In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill's Inclusion Boosts PUN's Chances

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue