Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.
Ranveer Singh-starrer has created history by beating Pushpa 2 as the top Hindi grosser.
It is now the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in India.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on fire. The film entered its 32nd day on January 5, 2025, and is still performing well at the box office. It has broken several box office records. On its fifth Monday, the movie saw a significant dip from its weekend earnings but pushed its total domestic net collection to over Rs 770 crore, according to Sacnilk. However, according to makers, the spy actioner has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark in India.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 32 (India)
The film recorded the lowest number on Monday, ever since its release. Dhurandhar collected Rs 4.75 crore on Day 32, taking the domestic collections to Rs 777 crore (Rs 932.40 crore gross). However, according to makers, Aditya Dhar's directorial has earned Rs 825.70 crore nett in India.
Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 11.64% on Monday. It witnessed 6.84% occupancy in morning shows, and increased to 13.09% in the afternoon and further improved to 14.41% during evening shows. Night shows recorded 12.23% occupancy.
It has beaten Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which earned Rs 1234.1 crore at the domestic market, out of which Rs 812.14 crore came from the Hindi version.
Dhurandhar worldwide collection
Ranveer's film has collected Rs 282 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 1214.40 crore. Dhurandhar is now the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Pathaan and Jawan and is now behind SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Part 2 will be released on March 19, 2026.