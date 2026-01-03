Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses First Major Drop With Single-Digit Earnings

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film registered its first single-digit number on Day 29.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 29
Dhurandhar earns in single digits for the first time since its release Photo: X
  • On Day 29, Dhurandhar registered its earnings in single digits for the first time since its release.

  • It is now inching closer to the Rs 750 crore mark in India.

  • Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Dhurandhar scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to earn in double digits for 28 consecutive days. However, after four weeks of a dream run at the box office, the spy actioner witnessed its first major dip on Day 29, with its single-digit earnings. It is expected to cross the Rs 750 crore mark by the end of the day. Ranveer Singh-starrer is now the 6th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 29

According to Sacnilk, the collections dropped below Rs 10 crore for the first time, as the film minted Rs 8.75 crore on its fourth Friday. With this, the total box office collections of Dhurandhar stand at Rs 747.75 crore nett in India. It will easily cross the Rs 750 crore mark today.

However, makers claimed that the film has earned Rs 784.50 crore nett in 28 days.

Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs 1100 crore landmark worldwide.

Dhurandhar is tax-free in Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday announced that Dhurandhar is now tax-free in the region.

Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh, in a post on X, wrote, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film "Dhurandhar" tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh (sic)."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Published At:
