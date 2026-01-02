Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film witnessed a jump of about 43.18% on day 28.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Dhurandhar box office collection day 28
Dhurandhar becomes 6th highest-grossing Indian film Photo: X
  • Dhurandhar has collected Rs 739 crore nett in India in 28 days.

  • Ranveer Singh's film has surpassed the worldwide collection of Jawan and has become the 6th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

  • Dhurandhar's revised version was released on January 1, 2026.

Dhurandhar box office collection:  Ranveer Singh's film completed 28 days on January 1. It has become the only Hindi film to earn in double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. Despite new releases, the spy actioner is ruling the box office. Dhurandhar has eclipsed James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It also gave tough competition to Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, which earned Rs 7 crore on Day 1. Dhurandhar is now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. It has already beaten films like Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Jawan, and Pushpa 2's Hindi version.

Dhurandhar crosses Rs 740 mark in India - IMDb
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 740 Crore Mark In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 28

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar witnessed a growth of 43.18% on Day 28, from Day 27 (4th Wednesday), earning Rs 15.75 crore. With this, the fourth-week collection stands at Rs 106.5 crore, and the total box office collection is Rs 739 crore nett in India.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar's overseas gross collection is Rs 237.84 crore, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 1164.05 crore.

With this, Aditya Dhar's film has surpassed the worldwide haul of Jawan (1,148.32 crore), and is now behind KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Dangal.

Published At:
