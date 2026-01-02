Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh's film completed 28 days on January 1. It has become the only Hindi film to earn in double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. Despite new releases, the spy actioner is ruling the box office. Dhurandhar has eclipsed James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It also gave tough competition to Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, which earned Rs 7 crore on Day 1. Dhurandhar is now the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. It has already beaten films like Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Jawan, and Pushpa 2's Hindi version.