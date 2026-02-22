BAFTA Awards 2026: A Glimpse At The Strongest Contenders

In recent times, the BAFTAs have mostly been claimed by Hollywood. This year, there’s only one British actor, Robert Aramayo, in the leading actor race, whereas the best actress category has none. The two most-talked about films—Sinners and One Battle After Another—follow in suit with the highest nominations. Rather than a comprehensive showcase of the best British talent, the award has cemented itself as a strong precursor to the Academy Awards. 13 of the last 15 best actor winners at the BAFTA Awards have gone on to repeat their success at the Oscars, as well as 10 of the last 12 BAFTA best actress winners.