IFFK 2025: It Was Just An Accident Review | Jafar Panahi’s Incendiary Moral Thriller Is The Year’s Greatest Triumph

Panahi walks away from self-reflexive tricks that have limned his oeuvre, from This Is Not A Film (2011) to his previous film, No Bears (2022). Here, he’s not so much keen on expropriating from the medium as sharpening an undiluted laser force of fury. The full scale of his lashing out at the State and its agents is no longer mediated, but hosed straight on. Each character’s spiteful, unregulated rage hits a raw nerve. It’s not insulated by too many meta reflections between life and cinema. Panahi hones a scalpel, with the human and barbaric jostling for bigger room. Is compassion the only salve, the fitting antidote to structural cruelty? How to see eye to eye with violence but not get chewed within its apparatus? How do citizens recognize it’s the very tactic the regime exerts as the immediate, natural response? The bloodletting morphs into a constant requisite. This is a film of polarities. However, Panahi squeezes comic exasperation from the endlessly deferred verdict.