Gotham Awards 2025 In Pics: Jafar Panahi, Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Kristen Stewart & More

The 2025 Gotham Awards, held on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, saw attendees and nominees on the red carpet. Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, and many more turned heads with their outfits. Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi won three awards at the 35th annual Gotham Awards. Here are the pics of the winners and red carpet looks from the 2025 Gotham Awards ceremony.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Gotham Film Awards 2025 Photos
The Gotham Film Awards 2025
1/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Jafar Panahi
Jafar Panahi poses with the awards for best international feature, best original screenplay and best director at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Miles Caton
Miles Caton, left, Yao, Li Jun Li, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Francine Maisler and Lola Kirke pose with the film tribute award at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts, left, and Luca Guadagnino pose with the film tribute award at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson poses with the film tribute award at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Akinola Davies Jr
Akinola Davies Jr. poses with the breakthrough director award at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Rihanna
Rihanna attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Harry Lighton
Harry Lighton poses with the award for best adapted screenplay at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Anna Nemzer
Anna Nemzer, left, Julia Loktev and Ksenia Mironova pose with the best documentary feature award at The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler attend The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin attend The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman, left, and Sutton Foster attend The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/17
The Gotham Film Awards 2025-Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried attends The Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 3 LIVE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shows Batting Prowess; Hardik Pandya Bats For BRD Against PUN

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: BAN, IRE Eye Series Victory In Decider At Chattogram

  3. Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Highest Runs, Top Wickets, Best Stats From The Tournament

  4. IPL 2026 Auction List: Who Are Two Crore Base Price Players? - Here's What Reports Say

  5. IPL 2025 Mini-Auction: 1,355 Players Register As Big Names And Indian Stars Enter The Fray

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. Periyar vs Nehru: The Druid’s Bitter Medicine

  3. Govt Orders Phone Makers To Preinstall Sanchar Saathi, Raising Privacy Fears

  4. Stage, Speech, Cinema, Clothing: How Dravidian Politics Won The Tamil Public

  5. Dignity of Self-Respect: How Periyar Reimagined Society Beyond Caste, Religion, Patriarchy

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 200, Leaves Hundreds Still Missing in Sri Lanka

  3. At Least 334 People Dead: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka

  4. 'Rage Bait' Chosen As Oxford’s Word Of The Year, Reflecting Rise Of Online Outrage

  5. Pope Leo XIV Visits Lebanon, Urges Political Unity Amid Israel Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution