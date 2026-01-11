The Night Manager Season 2 Review | The Cult Of Jonathan Pine Continues

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

Ambiguity sets the tone for a season that thrives on misdirection, fake deaths, femme fatales and the familiar pleasures of the espionage genre where the world is burning, but the spy looks fantastic.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Night Manager S2
The Night Manager S2 Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Night Manager Season Two returns on Amazon Prime after ten years on January 11.

  • Tom Hiddleston,Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Diego Calva and Camila Morrone are some of the actors leading this season.

  • The chaos in Cairo from the first season is replaced by the volatile terrains of Colombia, where alliances are fluid and danger is dressed up as glamour.

The Night Manager Season 2 returns a stupendous ten years later with the confidence of a show that knows what its audience expects. But there is the expected anxiety of still living in the long shadow of John le Carré. A decade after the original, this season, released on Amazon Prime, largely attempts to replicate its own winning formula. It ticks off the usual boxes: covert operations, femme fatales in distress and a sleek moral universe, where Western intelligence agencies remain the default arbiters of order.

Season two opens in Syria, with Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine accompanying Angela Burr to identify the body of Hugh Laurie’s Richard “Dickie” Onslow Roper. There is the suggestion of closure, but the question hangs in the air almost immediately: is Roper really dead, is Pine being haunted by a ghost? This ambiguity sets the tone for a season that thrives on misdirection, fake deaths and the familiar pleasures of the espionage genre where the world is burning, but the spy looks fantastic.

The Night Manager S2 Still
The Night Manager S2 Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

After a series of time-skip arcs, the story moves Pine from the cosy familiarity of London to the risqué, sun-drenched shores of Colombia. The shift in geography signals a shift in stakes. The chaos in Cairo from the first season is replaced by the volatile terrains of Colombia, where alliances are fluid and danger is dressed up as glamour. Double-crosses, red herrings and shadowy intermediaries abound because the series embraces its genre nods without irony.

Related Content
Related Content

The primary new antagonist is Eduardo Dos Santos, played by Diego Calva, who delivers adequate amounts of menace, swagger and ultimately neutered displays of power. Eduardo styles himself as a “true disciple of Roper,” a hotheaded acolyte attempting to inherit both the empire and the mythology of his predecessor. He is now running the illegal arms trade Roper did, but there is something bigger at play this time.

The Night Manager S2 Still
The Night Manager S2 Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

The Colombian subplot is bolstered by a strong supporting cast. Diego Santos’ Martín Álvarez, an ever-resourceful private detective, and Alberto Ammann’s spunky prosecutor Alejandro Gualteros leave a definite mark. Paul Chahidi is also a welcome addition as Basil Karapetian, a senior MI6 official who feels refreshingly close to what an actual intelligence operative might be like: absolutely unassuming, quietly perceptive and fiercely intelligent.

Hiddleston, meanwhile, parades through the season in a succession of perfectly tailored suits and aggressively fitted shirts—some so tight you wonder how his concealed weapon isn’t immediately clocked by his enemies.

The Night Manager S2 Still
The Night Manager S2 Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

The James Bond comparisons are inevitable and the show does little to discourage them. Through Jonathan Pine, Hiddleston gets to live out his Bond fantasies, with Olivia Colman’s Angela Burr positioned as an almost-M-like figure. Sadly, there is very little of the inimitable Colman this time around, despite what the trailers promised, and even Indira Varma’s role feels frustratingly curtailed. There is also, notably, no le Carré cameo this season, following the author’s passing.

Hugh Laurie, however, is still sharp as a tack. Though visibly older, he is still chillingly effective as a co-conspirator attempting to overthrow governments. Anyone surprised by Laurie’s ease in villainy has likely forgotten—or misjudged—the psychopathy he once brought to House, M.D (2004). His scenes with Hiddleston are less about open hostility and more about the brittle tension of old frenemies circling one another with barely hidden glee.

The Night Manager S2 Still
The Night Manager S2 Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

The show makes a visible effort to depict Medellín—a city perpetually framed through the spectre of Pablo Escobar’s global crime empire—with some balance, acknowledging that Colombia is more than poverty, crime and desperation. But it ultimately sinks under the weight of familiar motifs that have long defined Western portrayals of Latin America.

Viewed against contemporary politics, the discomfort becomes harder to ignore. At a time when Trump’s US openly invades a foreign nation like Venezuela to overthrow its (admittedly despotic) leader, The Night Manager season 2 continues to peddle a white saviour narrative—albeit an exquisitely produced one. It is worth noting that the UK has had a long history of supporting regime change in Venezuela as well and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s refusal to openly condemn Trump’s actions has drawn widespread criticism as a tacit form of support. Thus, as a British series about a covert intelligence operative, The Night Manager second season’s framing is hardly surprising. It ultimately reinforces the fantasy of a few good (white) folks attempting to “save” the downtrodden of the world.

A still from ‘ The Chronology of Water’ (2025) - IMDB
The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

If all that analysis feels like too much real-world baggage, the show offers ample distraction. Hiddleston and Camila Morrone—who plays the Roxana with undeniable oomph, despite a thinly-written backstory—are exceedingly easy on the eyes. Their chemistry crackles, and one sultry dance sequence involving Pine, Roxana and Eduardo generously caters to viewers ready to embrace a full bi-panic moment. Add to that the bluest Colombian waves and an itinerary of exotic locales, and the series delivers the visual opulence a prestige spy thriller demands.

le Carré’s singular brilliance may not carry over into this season, but, The Night Manager season two remains a solid entry in an overpopulated genre crowded with self-sacrificing, loyalty-evoking, white (male) spies. The illustrious cast and uniformly strong performances elevate it above much of last year’s commercial fare. For that—and for Hiddleston’s undeniably sexy back—we look forward to season three, which has already been greenlit by Prime. Here’s hoping it doesn’t take another ten years to arrive.

A still from ‘Song Sung Blue’ (2025) - IMDB
Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Lions Win Rain-Hit Game By 14 Runs, Square Series 1-1

  3. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  4. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

  5. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Stars With Fifty In Impressive Comeback

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  5. Work Without Guarantee, Wages Without Certainty: The New Reality Of MGNREGA In Jharkhand

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. Iran Threatens Protesters With Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies

  4. Myanmar Resumes Voting In Second Phase Of General Election Amid Civil War

  5. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener