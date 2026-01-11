The Night Manager Season 2 Review | The Cult Of Jonathan Pine Continues

Viewed against contemporary politics, the discomfort becomes harder to ignore. At a time when Trump’s US openly invades a foreign nation like Venezuela to overthrow its (admittedly despotic) leader, The Night Manager season 2 continues to peddle a white saviour narrative—albeit an exquisitely produced one. It is worth noting that the UK has had a long history of supporting regime change in Venezuela as well and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s refusal to openly condemn Trump’s actions has drawn widespread criticism as a tacit form of support. Thus, as a British series about a covert intelligence operative, The Night Manager second season’s framing is hardly surprising. It ultimately reinforces the fantasy of a few good (white) folks attempting to “save” the downtrodden of the world.