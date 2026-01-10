The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

Much rests on Poots’ performance, arguably the most commanding of her career. She embodies Lydia with an emotional intensity that is both precise and relentless. Cinema and society alike box women with abusive childhoods into a hypersexual cliché haunted by “daddy issues.” The film quietly dismantles that misogyny, extending empathy to those harmed by the man they are taught to trust first and most. It grants interiority and reads her decisions as adaptive patterns carried through a damaged lineage. It grants interiority and reads her decisions as adaptive patterns carried through a damaged lineage. Understandably, central to this film and her life is her father who is an architect, artist and athlete—simultaneously capable of creation and cruelty. It’s almost ironic how her father designs houses but theirs is a disintegrated one.